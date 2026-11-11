Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Theodora30's avatar
Theodora30
13hEdited

From what I have read a lot of those data center construction jobs are done by outsiders, not locals.

I don’t understand why people concerned about the effect of these centers on AI aren’t demanding they use renewable energy sources the way China is:

https://carnegieendowment.org/china/posts/2026/07/are-data-centers-the-solution-to-chinas-renewables-excess-capacity

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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
12h

Governor-elect Hinjosa's priorities are right on the mark! I agree that host communities, not the state, should decide if and how data centers are built... and there is NO REASON why data centers owned by some of the richest people in the world are receiving subsidies. I feel the same about Amazon warehouses, fulfillment centers, etc.; why are so many of these projects being subsidized?!

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