Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David E Lewis's avatar
David E Lewis
13h

We live in dicey times.

How much of the NFP report comes from imputations? A fair chunk compared to the halcyon days of the first few post WW2 decades. Some of this filters noise from the signal and improves analysis at the cost of catching turns.

You know better than I about the perils in seeing any month's deviation as a SIGNAL.

But, how many more changes since Trump came into office?

https://www.bls.gov/cpi/notices/2025/collection-reduction.htm

I wonder if Gene Ludwig will need to revise his upcoming "The Mismeasurement of America" sooner than expected given the Trump assault?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Glenn Robbins's avatar
Glenn Robbins
12h

And yet, the Market is eating this report up like starving rats. The administration and the media show the huge day on Wall Street and claim "All is Well !!. Nothing to worry about, here." Are they are whistling by the graveyard, but don't know it yet?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture