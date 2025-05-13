The Consumer Price Index for April came in a bit cooler than expected, with few obvious signs of tariffs raising prices. The CPI rose 0.2%/2.3% over the month/year. That headline yearly rate of 2.3% is the lowest since Feb ‘21, and, as the figure shows, leaves this important metric back to where it was pre-pandemic. Core CPI was up 0.2%/2.8% (0.3% was the consensus expectation for both headline and core; at 0.24%, the core barely missed rounding up to expectations).

BLUF: A good CPI report, consistent with inflation drifting back to the Fed’s target and real wage gains for most workers. With every one of these good hard-data reports, there’s a sense of the orange monster under the bed waiting to pounce, and even with the dialing back of the trade war, I still expect to see negative impacts on prices, jobs, growth. But, outside of a few hard indicators—the huge negative spike in the trade balance in Q1, slower (though still solid) spending—the U.S. economy still looks good. That’s probably because a) it’s a very resilient $30 trillion beast, b) the tariffs haven’t fully bitten yet, c) a strong job market with rising real pay is a strong tailwind.

Under the hood:

—Grocery prices fell last month by 0.4%, its largest monthly decline since Sept 2020, and a big reversal from Feb’s 0.5% increase. I grant you that the 30-yr plot of monthly egg-price looks like the EKG of someone who eats too many of them, but you can see the greater volatility in the age of Avian Flu at the end of the figure.

—Core commodities continue to be our friend, though here’s where we’d worry about tariff impacts. As you see, they’re noisy and they spiked like crazy during the pandemic inflation shock, but so far they’re holding up at their pre-pandemic pattern. There was a small tick-up in April that I suspect was tariff-related, but you can’t reliably sort signal from noise at this level.

—We always check in with core services ex housing as this has been a source a inflationary pressure in the sizable service sector. At 2.8% on a yr/yr basis, it’s down by more than half off its peak, though still a bit elevated relative to pre-pandemic. But the clear disinflation in this series is important to getting and staying back at target.

—Housing inflation, which accounts for about a third of the index, remains a solid point above it’s pre-pan level. This is a market that’s broadly undersupplied, especially in places where people want to live, and my guess is that it will continue to pressure the overall index.

—Finally, real hourly wage gains have been pretty buff, and have been so for awhile, with lower-paid workers outpacing the overall average, one of the characteristic benefits of full-employment labor markets. In April, real wages rose 1.4% for all private workers and 1.7% for the lower-paid group.

I already gave you the BLUF, but here’s the back-end bottom line. The trade war has battered sentiment and with all the policy lurching, economic and policy uncertainty are highly elevated. But there’s not an obviously inflationary impact yet, at least through April. It’s also the case that the administration seems quite intent on dialing back the damage they’ve done. Based on data lags, signal/noise challenges, and who-knows-what'-they’ll-do-next, I’m finding it harder than usual to anchor my expectations about where things are headed.

But I’ll keep trying and reporting in.