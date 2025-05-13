Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margit's Musings's avatar
Margit's Musings
6h

Jared, after grocery shopping yesterday, I am appalled at how much prices have increased. You say they aren't bad but I disagree. Or maybe I'm just being overly sensitive to these increases. Thanks for posting this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jared Bernstein
David E Lewis's avatar
David E Lewis
4h

I'll offer an alternate perspective of this claim: "It’s also the case that the administration seems quite intent on dialing back the damage they’ve done."

The administration is intent on reducing market reaction to the damage they've done and the market has gladly accepted the help.

BUT

US terms of trade are far worse than they were at the end of 2024. The fiscal budget outlook is far worse than it was at the end of 2024.

The consumer is far weaker than would be the case if Harris had won.

Yes, thus far, thanks in part to MBS who kept oil prices low (a policy he officially reversed yesterday) BLS measured inflation is not spiking. Oil back over $70, and assuming MBS intends to invest $1Tln in the US, as he noted today, prices will need to be much higher than that...more like $95-105.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture