Daniel Luria
5h

Worth considering that many goods prices are really services prices. E.G.: $10 T-shirt from Bangladesh = $2 to buy shirt pre-tariffs + $0.25 ocean shipping + $0.65 handling + 0.45 port to store transit + $0.55 store handling + $2 store labor & overhead + $0.50 encumbered for writeoff if returned + $3.60 profit. A 50% tariff, even if fully passed through (unlikely), adds $1 = 10%. Not surprising that goods inflation is modest.

Thomas Reiland
4h

Home Depot recently reported that they would not raise prices to cover the cost of tariffs while other retailers have announced they will be increasing prices. This tells me that Home Depot's prices are already too high and they can still make a profit even with their increased tariff-induced costs. Home Depot, like other companies, more than likely took advantage of the elevated inflation in the recent past to aggressively raise prices and gouge consumers. I will no longer shop Home Depot.

