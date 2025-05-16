Jared’s Substack

Julian Bene
14h

Anecdatum: My flight from LHR to ATL yesterday had swaths of empty seats. Folks bagged 3-across vacant rows to stretch out. I can't recall when I last saw that. Maybe Brits really have decided against braving the vagaries of Noem's border force or spending their travel budget on a bad actor? If so, wait for airline and hotel layoffs

David E Lewis
10h

All the talk about soft data not being confirmed by hard data reminded me of 2008.

So I went to check my memory about the sequence of facts (below) and then spent some time on the FRED site.

(sequences of events source: https://www.cfr.org/timeline/us-financial-crisis )

The US housing market peaked in 2006. Declines accelerated in 2007 and then really got going in 2008.

The sub-prime mortgage market outside of the Too Big To Fail banks crashed in 2007.

US Fed and ECB started cutting rates in 2007 (something the US Fed will be reluctant to do this time round).

The S&P rose from 1400 to almost 1600 during 2007. It slid to 1250 a few times early in 2008, rallied from March to June but by July started heading lower. By 2009 it was 50% down from that 1400 average.

U Mich sentiment peaked in Jan 2007 and declined throughout the next 2 years.

Housing prices fell from 2007 through 2011.

Initial Jobless Claims were flat through 2007, rose a bit in H1 2008 and only broke substantially higher in August of 2008.

Non Farm Payrolls rose through 2007 and only started declining in May of 2008.

You can see all the graphs at this Bsky post (only because I can't post images on this substack)

https://bsky.app/profile/capemaydave.bsky.social/post/3lpcvftjui22v

The "soft" sentiment data was consistent with the decline in housing prices but the view on Wall St. (who via consolidation survived the 2007 crisis) was that this was survivable because (I remember distinctly) no substantial economic decline was clear in the hard or establishment data.

Housing was the growth driver in the post Tech bubble early 2000s. Consumers were living it and complaining about its absence.

Small business growth since Covid has been, inter alia, taking advantage of the extended global supply chain.

Sentiment data is telling us the same thing it was telling us in 2007/08. Indeed. It's yelling that things are worse than they were then (adding the caveat that this data is relative so absolute comparisons are dubious).

Ignore this at your peril

