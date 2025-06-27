Jared’s Substack

6h

Reading the headline of this article, I'm starting to think that perhaps we were wrong all the time, perhaps it was never "the economy, stupid".

First of all, Biden delivered a booming economy. Result? People voted for a fake businessman who bankrupted his own businesses six times rather than voting for the person best positioned to build on these economic successes, namely Biden's own VP.

Secondly, look at the booming economies of Hong Kong or Singapore. As neoliberals and also Peter Thiel often repeated: capitalism and democracy are incompatible. These more or less fascists states have great economies, and yet, no real freedom or prosperity for most of its citizens.

So perhaps, instead of hoping that the immoral and incompetent GOP will crash the economy (which their neofascist propaganda machine would undoubtedly manage to spin as caused by anyone BUT the GOP or Trump), we need to ask ourselves a very different question: what CULTURE does a society need for democracy and society as a whole to thrive?

Ron
6h

Many years ago, Levi's switched from 7 belt loops to 5 belt loops.

