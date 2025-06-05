Trade flows

It’s popular—I do it myself—to say that we don’t see much of the Trumpian chaos showing up yet in the hard data. One area where that’s flat out wrong is in the trade balance, as shown below.

What you clearly see at the end of the series is, from Jan25-Mar25, a bunch of companies that depend on imports for inputs or final sales trying to front-run the tariffs, cramming their inventories in advance of the large and mysterious (on-again, off-again) spike in import taxes. Then, in April, as we learned this AM, they’d had their fill and reversed course.

What does this mean for a) consumers, and b) the overall economy? Perhaps the front-running can stave off tariff-induced higher prices for a time but I doubt it (watch, eg, pharmaceutical prices as they led the drop in goods imports). We’re in unchartered territory, but I and pretty much every other analyst who’s not paid to believe otherwise, expect higher inflation. The question is will that be a one-time blip up or something more lasting. Back to that below.

For the overall economy, it means we need to not pay too much attention to the topline GDP numbers. The surge in imports led to the slight decline in Q1 real GDP growth (-0.2%) and the bounce-back will have the opposite effect, with Q2 real growth tracking at >4%. Q1 is biased down by these bouncing trade numbers and Q2 will likely be biased up. The sagacious analysts will track the “core” GDP measures that leave out the trade balance and inventories.

Yesterday’s Services PMI and ADP Jobs

The Services PMI survey came in a bit worse than expected, showing a small decline in U.S. services activities. This is a survey—one I’d put in the “soft” data bucket—of service establishments that tends to correlate pretty weakly with the hard data with at least one notable exception: the prices-charged measure correlates with the CPI, and it spiked up a bit, consistent with the tariff points above and a reminder that tariffs don’t just effect goods producers. In fact, respondents to the survey were explicit that “tariffs have increased the cost of doing business” and “tariff variability has thrown residential construction supply chains into chaos.”

ADP jobs—a private survey of private payrolls—came in weak, but you can’t at all reliably extrapolate from this survey to the BLS one coming out tomorrow. It’s true the deltas of the two surveys (ADP and BLS private payrolls) correlates at r=0.735, which ain’t nothing, but given the volatility of the monthly changes, you still can’t go from one to the other. Expectations for payrolls tomorrow is 127K (110K private). That’s solidly around the breakeven number (i.e., the number of jobs needed to keep the unemployment rate around where it is).

I found this recent labor-market analysis by Claudia Sahm to be spot on, not to mention clear-as-a-bell. She points out that for a long while, labor demand > labor supply, with elevated hiring and quit rates (job upgrading), and the accompanying wage pressures (see her key figure below). But that’s behind us now, meaning the job market isn’t the macro-buffer it used to be.

Source: Claudia Sahm

Today’s UI claims don’t add much signal to the analysis. Consistent w Sahm’s analysis, slower hiring is keeping continued claims somewhat elevated, but layoffs are still low, and as long as that’s the case, the job market remains intact, though more in neutral than overdrive.

What does it all mean?

Let’s see what tomorrow’s jobs report shows, but I’m a bit nervous about all of the above. Underlying GDP growth is still solid and we’ve got low unemployment, disinflation, and rising real pay. That’s a lot of forward mo.

But I don’t see a future wherein Trump’s trade war and the big, ugly budget don’t raise prices and interest rates, and thereby slow growth. It that sense, the number one number that keeps me up a night is 1.2%. That’s the meh pace of consumer spending in Q1, and if it sticks—a big “if”—we have a problem, one from which, as Sahm points out, we can’t count on the labor market to bail us out.

But even if I’m right about the hard data maybe starting to crack a bit under the weight of the admin’s policy mess, can’t the Fed help? Sure, they could. But whether they will or not depends on how they view the threat the tariffs and their accompanying uncertainty pose to inflation.

If they view the tariffs as a one-time bump up in the price level, then sure, I’d expect them to quickly and firmly help if things—jobs, layoffs, spending—go quickly south. But if they are worried that the tariffs could dislodge inflationary expectations, then they’re more likely to stay in wait-and-see mode.

Stay tuned—assuming the caffeine does its job, I’ll have jobs day analysis tomorrow at around 9:30am ET.