Retail sales rose a solid 1.4% last month, a big bounce back from last month’s 0.2% and a tick above expectations (1.3%). Some clues in the report suggest consumers may way have been spending freely in March in order to front-run the coming price pressures from tariffs.

For example, sales of cars/auto-parts popped up 5.3% (5.7% without parts), its biggest monthly gain in over two years, which looks to me like car buyers trying to get ahead of tariffs that could add $5-10k to the cost of cars/trucks.

People also spent more eating out last month as restaurants and bars were up 1.8%, a big swing up from -0.8% in February.

Given that CPI commodity prices fell 0.4% in March, real retail spending grew at strong clip last month, just below 2%.

However, one number in the report that came in below expectations was so-called retail control—a subset of the overall number that provides a better signal of how consumers are doing and how this report will feed into GDP (note that the control measures takes out autos, which, as noted, had a very big March). That rose 0.4%, down from Feb’s strong 1.3% and below expectations for 0.6%.

This report typically doesn’t get heavy weight by data-watchers and markets as it’s noisy and covers just a bit over one-third of consumer spending, most of which goes to services. I could easily be wrong—with everyone on shpilkes these days, who knows how markets will react? But especially given the suspicion that the expectations beat was due to people front-running Trump’s trade war, along with the downside miss on the control measure, I’m not expecting a big market reax from this report (futures are down as I write this).

The hard data has yet to catch up, or more accurately, catch down, to the soft (i.e., survey) data. It would be a lot better for all of us if the hard remained un-infected by the soft, as it has for years. But my prior, and a pretty strong one at that, is that this gap will soon start closing, and not in the good way (meaning hard catches down to soft).