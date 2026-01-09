Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
2h

How much of the decline in the unemployment rate is due to the discouraged worker effect?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael sandifer's avatar
Michael sandifer
2h

I would like to see unemployment rate for youth and recent college grads. Both are relatively high, I think, and estimates at current levels would show a real weakness about labor market absorption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture