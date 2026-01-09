Payrolls were up 50,000 last month and the unemployment rate ticked down a tenth to 4.4% from November’s revised rate of 4.5%. Revisions to payroll growth were negative, with combined Oct and Nov marked down 78,000. Over the past three months, overall monthly gains have averaged -22K, due to federal gov’t losses. However, the comparable average for the private sector also comes in low, at 29,000 per month.

For the year, Dec24-Dec25, payrolls were up an historically very low 584,000 overall and 733,000 for the private sector (again, the difference reflects large declines in federal gov’t employment). Outside of recessions, when such numbers typically decline, these are historically well below the norm. As Heather Long pointed out in a tweet: “That’s the worst year for job gains outside of a recession since 2003. And nearly 85% of the job gains happened by April. There was little hiring the rest of the year.”

Unemployment rose slightly over the year, from 4.1% last December to 4.4% last month.

These dynamics raise the question of how we can have such low hiring without faster growing unemployment. While part of the answer is that payrolls and the jobless rate come from different surveys, another factor is, as best we can tell from messy data, slower growth of the labor force, due both to our aging population and the Trump admin’s deportation agenda.

Because of data disruptions, the most recent take on the hiring rate comes from the JOLTS survey, shown below. Though it has been sliding down for a while now, by Nov of 2025, it was down a bit less than a point from its pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile, my estimate of labor-force growth last year is around 0.5%, at least half the pace of recent years. These numbers confirm that both labor demand and labor supply slowed last year.

The manufacturing sector had a particularly bad year and is essentially in recession. Factory employment was down 8,000 in Dec, 68,000 over the year, and over 200,000 since its peak in late ‘22. Less than 40% of manufacturing sub-industries added jobs last month. Manufacturing wage growth, while still relatively high at 4.2% in ‘25, is down from 5.7% two years ago. The sector’s decline began pre-tariffs, but given that half of the intermediate inputs into domestic production are imported, the tariffs are surely an ongoing headwind for the sector.

In general, however, nominal wage growth remains solid, up 3.8% over the year, well ahead of inflation, last seen running slightly below 3%. If those rates persist, such real gains should help to support consumer spending as the year progresses. This wage rate (3.8%) is well above the 3% that prevailed in 2019, right before the pandemic hit. Should that be a concern re inflationary pressures? I’d say “no” based on the fact that productivity is running at around 2%. Add in the Fed’s 2% inflation target and 3.8% is a sustainable, non-inflationary rate.

In recent job reports, I’ve warned about the rising Black unemployment rate as a harbinger of broader labor market slowing, though I’ve been careful to note the monthly volatility of this measure. In December, the Black jobless rate fell sharply, from 8.2 to 7.5 percent, 1.4 ppts above the Dec24 rate. However, along with the volatility point, this monthly decline in the jobless rate was wholly due to a sharp decline in the Black labor force. Employment for this group fell in the month. In other words, while we’ll need to watch to see if the rising trend in Black unemployment is, in fact, reversing, we cannot make that judgement based on Dec’s data.

Bottom line, layoffs remain low, wage growth remains solid and faster than inflation, but hiring is low and manufacturing is in real trouble. Unemployment has crept up some, especially for Black workers. It’s definitely not a great job market, but it’s still a pretty good one.

That said, with hiring as depressed as it has been, there’s downside risk. As a long-time watcher of this part of the economy, my sense is that the labor market is fragile. I suspect it will hold up this year, but I’ll be watching carefully for cracks.