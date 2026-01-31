I shared first impressions yesterday about Trump’s new appointee to chair the Fed, Kevin Warsh. This AM, I’ll add a few more reflections and go through a set of his stated ideas for Fed reform.

Many folks pointed out that my initial assessment was more forgiving than Paul Krugman’s. Guilty as charged, but not by much. I’m clearly critical and worried about Warsh’s monetary policy, closeness to Trump, hubris, lack of clarity in his writings. But I do think some of his critics are making a mistake by fully discounting his writings.

The usual argument is “you say he’s a hard-money guy, but look at his campaign for Fed chair. He not only embraced Trump’s lower rates always and everywhere, but even said he’s fine with tariffs, something he’s long opposed. The guy has no convictions. He’s pure ambition.”

Okay…that’s all true. But that was what did to get the job (to be clear, such shape-shifting isn’t exactly inspiring). And, as I wrote, he’ll of course have to appease his master. But what’s bred in the bone comes out in the flesh. I fully expect him, if confirmed, to eventually try to enact some of the “reforms” he’s argued for over many years. And, for all the appeasement, I fully expect a higher-rate bias.

In fact, it’s another thing that worries me about him: he’ll upweight the low, stable inflation side of the mandate relative to the full employment side, which would represent a stark departure from Bernanke, Yellen, Powell, and even Greenspan, who recognized that higher productivity growth in the 1990s could support lower unemployment without trigging faster inflation (I know, Warsh has said the same thing about AI; I’m skeptical as to whether he means it).

Anyway, let’s turn to some of his reforms, all from this recent speech:

First, frequent changes to the Fed’s metrics--including its professed preferred measures of inflation--are beneath the high standing of the central bank. Central bank credibility is the coin that purchases American economic strength. In Washington, a central banker can ill-afford to be anything other than a straight-shooter.

Wait…whut? Yes, there’s a ton of analysis that gets into the guts of inflation, elevating sub-indices of the overall or core indices. I myself often elevate sub-indices, such as core services ex-housing (ex non-market values). So does Ernie T (meaning it must be worth doing; that’s his figure below; in fact, the recent readings at the end of this figure are what’s making me a bit nervous about inflation’s trajectory). But we do this not to re-bench the Fed’s inflation target, which is PCE inflation at 2%, but for analytic purposes, to better understand where price pressures are or are not coming from. Listen to any Powell presser. His headline comments re their inflation target are cast in the topline measures, headline and core PCE (the latter has long been cited as a less volatile guide to where headline is headed). IOW, I just this critique to be largely irrelevant.

Second, I do not find the current Fed policy of ‘data dependence’ of much real value. We should care little about two numbers to the right of the decimal point in the latest government release. Breathlessly awaiting trailing data from stale national accounts-- subject to significant, subsequent revision-- is evidence of false precision and analytic complacency.

Same as above. This is a strawman critique that doesn’t relate to the Fed’s actual practice of usually being pretty careful to discount single data points in favor of data trends. I do agree, though, that it wouldn’t hurt to clarify this point more often. If I were in charge, I’d frequently stress that “data dependence does not mean data-point dependence.” I find this Warsh critique particularly worrisome as in my reading of his work, I see little reference to actual real economy data. OTOH, he’s about to take over a staff with deep skills in empirical analysis, so perhaps they can show him how to use FRED.

Third, near-term forecasting is another distracting Fed preoccupation. Economists are not immune to the frailties of human nature. Once policymakers reveal their economic forecast, they can become prisoners of their own words. Fed leaders would be well-served to skip opportunities to share their latest musings. The swivel chair problem, rhetorically waxing and waning with the latest data release, is common and counter-productive.

Again, dude, you’re missing the point! Near-term forecasting is another part of “data-trend dependence.” It’s what I wrote about the other day after Powell’s presser:

To understand the actions of the Fed, you must understand that last bit. If the incoming data supports their forecast and their expectations, that builds their confidence about what to do with monetary policy. It’s like you’re driving along in an unfamiliar place but you know what to expect given the visual clues and the lay of the land. So, when you turn a corner and sure enough, you see more of what you thought you’d see, it builds your confidence that you understand where you are and where you’re headed.

Our near-term forecasts are how we determine whether we understand where the economy is headed, and given that Fed interest changes take months to ripple through the system, it’s essential to try to look around corners. Warsh is of course right that if what’s around that corner isn’t what you thought you’d see, you need to quickly update your priors. But my experience in tracking Fed forecasts is that they generally show that flexibility.

Fourth, forward-guidance – a tool rolled out to great fanfare in the financial crisis—has little role to play in normal times. Moving markets with rolling Fed incantations is tempting, but unhelpful to the Fed’s deliberations, and ultimately, to its mission. The central bank should find new comfort in working without applause and without the audience at the edge of its seats.

There’s something in here that may be worth thinking about. Forward guidance, which the Fed defines as “a tool that central banks use to tell the public about the likely future course of monetary policy,” is an important and legitimate tool. But there’s a bit of a problem that has evolving over the years. We now have weeks when over a dozen Fed governors and regional bank presidents make speeches. We have the Chair doing pressers after every meeting (about every six weeks), even when almost nothing has changed. Financial journalists pour over the speeches and parse the chair’s comments at the pressers, trying to goad him into spilling some market-moving information or at least some clickbait for their articles.

It’s devolved into too much information. Yes, it’s absolutely essential for Fed officials to explain what they’re up to in ways everyday people can understand. But when there’s too much information, when the audience is on the edge of their seats and thereby prone to overinterpret what’s being said, then yes, it can be unhelpful to the mission.

I don’t know what the right balance is but my sense is that we’re pretty far past optimal communication quantities.

The rest of the speech is a critique of Fed balance-sheet operations, which Warsh wants to diminish. I’ll speak to that later next week.