Richard
4hEdited

A major feature of central bank credibility is stability - not making major changes in policy or practice without a lot of explanation, preparation and time for the market to absorb (and provide feedback). Radical changes by Warsh, even if seemingly sensible, could easily be interpreted as political (probably because they would be political).

Paul Heins
4h

I recently learned that there is an economic corollary's to the Heisenberg theory. Heisenberg states that you can either know the exact location of an object or you can know how fast it’s going, but you can’t know both.

The economic corollary is that you can either have data quickly or you can have data accurately, but you can’t have both.

This explains a lot.

