As described in the WSJ, there’s an alleged tension—a pretty familiar one—building among incoming Ds. It is well understood that our fiscal path is not sustainable, but the will of the electorate could not have been clearer re their insistence that the new Congress gets serious about affordability. And that costs money (mostly—not always, as I’ll note).

So, before they help the people, do the Ds have to raise that money by increasing taxes or cutting spending elsewhere? Or should they shed their green eyeshades and deficit finance their spending priorities?

Here are two of my pals expressing each side of the argument.

“You guys party all night and we have to come clean up the empties the next morning,” said Bharat Ramamurti, [a colleague of mine from the Biden admin]. “Passing revenue now, I think, shows that they’re being responsible in terms of their investments, that they think these investments are worth paying for, that they are worth the money,” said Brendan Duke, senior director of federal budget policy at the progressive Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. [also, a colleague!]

In case it’s not clear, “you guys” are the Rs and their debt-and-deficit-increasing big, budget bill, which cuts taxes, mostly at the top, with only partial spending offsets from cutting health coverage and nutritional support for economically vulnerable families. As is so often the case, the Rs were hard at work solving the problem that the poor have too much and the rich have too little.

In fact, this is not really a big conundrum. As numerous Ds who will soon have Congressional tax-writing and budget powers say in the piece, we can walk and chew gum here.

Pulling back the camera for a moment, Ds have both an opportunity and an obligation in this space. First, the American electorate, deeply frustrated with Trumpian ineptness and abuse, have given us a chance to build a lasting, big-tent coalition. Second, our nation’s fiscal trajectory is structurally broken. There’s a growing gap between the revenues we raise and the resources we need to finance our priorities. As I’ve written in many places, we used to able to safely borrow enough to make up the difference, but the budget math has gone south such that there’s now a risk of over-borrowing pushing up rates, adding significantly to the affordability crunch, while crowding out non-interest spending.

In fact, these two seemingly opposing forces are complementary. The D agenda is to offset the cost of the affordability agenda by reversing the Rs high-end tax cuts, closing high-end loopholes, and funding IRS enforcement. That’s what the people want on both sides of the ledger!

Re coalition-building, not to mention simply delivering on people’s affordability needs, Bharat is right. It would be absolutely fatal to fall into this trap of the Rs of leaving our fiscal affairs in tatters so the Ds have no choice but to sit on their hands, fail to deliver, and get tossed out by an electorate whose strong preferences are once again ignored.

I’m with Sen Schatz:

Brian Schatz of Hawaii, who is poised to be the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, said he is open to paying for the party’s agenda but sounded wary of a hard-and-fast rule, especially after watching Republicans’ major legislation last year add to deficits. “I don’t think we should play this game where the things we want have to be paid for and the things they want can be put on a credit card,” he said, referring to Republicans. “So I’m cautious about falling into that trap, but if we can find pay-fors, that’s even better.”

The answer to the question of can we both attack affordability and get on a better fiscal path is of course we can. While some fiscal wonks correctly note that we can’t achieve sustainability solely on high-end tax increases, that’s the right place to start. In my recent NYT oped on this, I wrote:

We don’t need to balance the budget, to fix Social Security immediately and fully or to hit an arbitrary deficit target. But we do need the government to signal to investors that it understands the risks. The best way to do so is to stop digging a deeper debt hole, or even to dig more slowly. Any sign of reawakening in Congress in response to the data will send a potent, positive signal to investors.

Progressive payfors abound, and in my conversation with policymakers, there’s strong interest in going there (if you want the weeds on this, they’re all here). Of course, Rs will block such measures, but that’s fine. We’re not facing a debt emergency; there’s probably some fiscal risk premium in current interest rates, but they’re not spiking and the market for Treasuries is almost as liquid as ever.

Moreover, it sets up a powerful ‘28 argument against the Rs: “So, let’s get this straight. You blew out the deficit and yet still failed to address people’s legit affordability concerns. Meanwhile, you made wealth inequality even more concentrated. Then, when we tried to help people with payfors drawn from the top of the wealth scale, you blocked us. Clearly, you have no solutions and you’re only play is to block progress. Be gone!”

Finally, there are some affordability solutions that are costless or low cost. Neale Mahoney has proposed a way to restore the ACA extended coverage tax credits that is far less costly than recent versions, by adding a public option to the exchanges. He’s even got an option that saves money! Tastes great, less filling!

There’s a smart housing-affordability play I support wherein the federal gov’t requires state and local gov’t’s to engage in some degree of permitting and zoning reforms to build more affordable housing in exchange for grants, such as for transportation and infrastructure. Jim Parrot and I wrote about ROAD Act housing reforms that are also in this spirit, such as regulatory changes that make it easier to finance and build manufactured housing. More broadly, the permitting reform bill about to come before Congress has similar provisions to expand the supply of electricity as well as to force data centers to internalize costs they’re now imposing on innocent bystanders.

I know there’s considerable angst that Ds are on the cusp of internal fights that will cripple the new caucus. FTR, I’m skeptical—early days, for sure, and there will be and should be healthy arguments between the factions. But from what I’m seeing, and I have good sightlines, there’s already a lot of rowing in the same direction. Members old and new, left and center, recognize that there’s too little help for regular folks struggling with costs and too much wealth concentration. They virtually all want to tax the latter to help the former.

IOW, this one just doesn’t seem like much of an internal fight at all.