Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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leveymg's avatar
leveymg
1h

The apparent skew upward of income is based in false assumptions and weightings of the real cost of middle-class life. The trend lines presented are not a reflection of the rise of net wealth of the American middle-class. Instead, they reflect an undercounting of inflation of core costs of what was once considered to be the real measures of being middle-class in America (mortgaged home ownership, overall costs of one or more automobiles, family food costs, and a college degree). All of these things are far more expensive in real terms than they were in the 1970s. Middle-class consumer debt loads are far, far higher today. Economists need to reweigh cost of living indicators and net wealth measures, otherwise the policy decisions based upon them will continue to be based in a false sense that things are up, up, up for the American middle-class!

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Cornelius Walker's avatar
Cornelius Walker
3h

I remember being really shocked coming from Indiana for a week in San Francisco, and hearing my San Francisco well-paid friends discuss how their engineering jobs were insufficient for their lifestyle which drove them to be Uber drivers in the evening.

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