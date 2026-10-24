There’s an interesting and even consequential argument percolating on which I’d like to weigh in. It’s far from new, but it’s heating up at a moment wherein which way it bounces could make a difference in economic policy that does or doesn’t get enacted.

I’m talking about the latest round between populist and standard economics. “Standard” is not meant to be negative or dismissive—some would say “neoliberal,” a highly inarticulate catchall which (I think) basically means the state of the art as per most practitioners, or what econ students learn in most contemporary programs. It’s economic logic as understood by those who manifest, as Jason Furman put it in a critique of Bidenomics: “respect for markets, enthusiasm for trade liberalization and expanded social welfare protections, and an aversion to industrial policy” along with a willingness “to contend with tradeoffs.” I’d add respect for market-driven price signals.

In a recent tweet, which I believe is in this same spirit, Jason argued that:

Heterodox economics is an avowedly political project not a social scientific effort to better understand the world. And I have nothing against political projects; just shouldn’t confuse the two.

I think “heterodox” here means ideas closer to the populist side, wherein there’s greater comfort with price caps and controls, much more managed trade, wide openness to industrial policies, less concern about micro-behavioral responses to tax increases (or, in neoclassical terms, less emphasis on tradeoffs), greater openness to market regulation or management, a broad antipathy for finance, investment banks, billionaires in general and one musky trillionaire in particular, reflected in strong advocacy for taxing wealth and excess profits. (More accurately re finance antipathy: a recognition that the classical assumption that financial markets mostly distribute excess savings to their most productive sources is bunk, or at best is a small part of what they do relative to just shuffle around economic “rents,” or excess profits.)

By far, the deepest, recent dive into such economics is in Isabella Weber’s important new book—Anti-Fascist Economics: In Defense of Affordability, Dignity, and Democracy. Weber inveighs against “neoliberalism” as “a law of the jungle,” arguing that the inherently insufficient standard economic responses to the affordability crisis brought Trump and other authoritarians to power (it would be interesting to hear her take on how Trump’s failure to deal with the crisis appears to be redounding against him, or at least his enabling party, in the midterms). She argues for universal guarantees of essentials, including housing, healthcare, childcare, energy, food, transportation, guaranteed jobs at a decent income, cost caps and controls, a program of “universal basic services” (distinct from and preferable to “universal basic incomes”) and much more economic management in pursuit of more equal resource and power distribution, climate mitigation, and a politics that is far more responsive to workers vs. capital.

Like Weber, the economist Natasha Sarin joins this fray through the lens of the affordability debate. In a recent NYT oped, Sarin claims that both experts and non-experts “are missing what’s really going on” with affordability. The issue isn’t wage and price growth, a main focus of my and many others’ work in this space. It’s diminished “confidence in our economic futures,” a lack of “trust that we can afford the lives we expect for ourselves and our families…Americans are facing a financial crisis all right, but it’s not just affordability. We’re facing a crisis of economic security…” Weber, for all her focus on costs, would be all in on that diagnosis (as would I, though I put strong emphasis on price levels).

However, when Sarin evaluates populist policymakers’ responses to the affordability crunch, she doesn’t like what she sees. Ticking through a number of populist reforms—capping credit cards, blocking investors from buying up homes, freezing rent—she argues that “these types of initiatives make for good slogans, but they are sloppy economics.”

As noted in my title, I often sense a bit of cop-on-the-beat to such arguments. You break the law—ignore real economic constraints, block market signals, discount tradeoffs—you pay the price. And there’s truth to that. I’ve argued that two of the seven percentage points of the pandemic-era inflation spike were the result of fiscal policy that overfilled the output gap (spent more money than the economy’s supply-side could support, thereby generating inflation). So, my point here is not to inveigh against the econocops, and, in fact, I’ve joined law enforcement myself in a few areas, such as trade (anti sweeping tariffs) and fiscal (worried about fiscal sustainability). I’ve long written about industrial policies as being necessary but requiring limiting principles (as Greg Ip puts it).

But that said, much populist, or alternative, or anti-fascist economics aren’t sloppy at all, or at least no sloppier than the standard-issue version. It comes down to cases and tradeoffs. Classical economics argued for decades that minimum wages would backfire; that’s certainly what I was taught back in the day. But it was wrong. In fact, as Mike Konczal has pointed out, given the spate of high-quality research on how moderate min-wg increases actually play out (they have their intended effect while causing little job loss), what was populist heterodoxy is now standard issue.

Same with trade. We were taught that comparative advantage meant international trade would make everyone better off, but that too, in its exclusive focus on consumers over workers and assumptions of constant full employment (displaced workers were assumed to be immediately rehired), was wrong. Post China-shock literature, this insight too has largely crossed over into, if not conventional wisdom, something most economists now accept (which, ftr, does not at all support Trumpian sweeping tariffs and destructive deglobalization instincts and actions).

In other words, especially given most people’s deep dissatisfaction with today’s economic outcomes, soaring wealth inequality, and AIs potential threat to jobs and living standards, non-standard (heterodox) ideas must be considered. Of course, these ideas do not get an empirical pass just because they’re populistic. Every policy, from whichever side of the line it derives, generates tradeoffs which must be evaluated.

The question thus becomes are “we” willing to make them, with politics determining who “we” are. For me, it’s working families. For Trump, it’s his family. For many with large asset accumulations, it’s capital. For unions, it’s labor.

I agree with Natasha (a friend, btw, and former and future guest on Let’s Do Lunch) that blocking wealthy investors from financing housing developments—they’ve been instrumental in expanding build-to-rent units—would be a great way to squelch desperately needed housing supply. But when cash-rich investors buy up existing homes, typically to rent, they can squeeze out regular folks, and even given that this is rare (1% of home purchases, she reminds us), in a nation long struggling with housing affordability, I think that’s a problem that policy should block.

Price caps and controls make me nervous for both theoretical and empirical reasons, but I agree with Weber that given how squeezed folks are in key areas—housing, healthcare, childcare—there’s room for creative policy making. Weber herself, a strong advocate for this approach, recognizes that “rent freezes can bring immediate relief but have to be backed up with policies that ensure more affordable housing is built.” Almost every health economist I know wants to cap some prices or at least price increases in that sector. Research supports Sarin’s view that credit card caps lead risk-averse issuers to reduce credit issuance to lower-income people. But that tradeoff requires evaluation—I don’t think the research rules out an optimal, welfare-increasing ceiling rate—and both sides agree that we should prohibit usury rates and block junk fees.

From Roosevelt back then to Mamdani today, you hear what I strongly view as the right take on this debate. Contemporary policy makers cannot and should not ignore markets, nor discount their power and immense utility to organize commerce, send critical price signals, and productively change inputs into outputs. But especially when markets are failing to reach people with the prosperity and security they need and deserve, it is essential to get outside the box and try new things. In this regard, mind the cops, but don’t over-mind them.

As I see it, populist economics are not sloppy economics. They’re a response to the increasingly evident failure of economic policy as we know it to reach those left behind. Some of these ideas won’t work, but history is clear that some will. And, despite the cops warnings, we often won’t know which is which until we try.