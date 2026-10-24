Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Christian Saether
2d

The continued destruction of trust that anyone knows what to do is a big problem, mostly caused by the bad faith of primarily Republican actors. Even if honest efforts are made by others they are unlikely to see results in an election cycle, so we keep oscillating between the parties with nothing accomplished.

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Fedorito
2d

weber's price-cap defense keeps coming up because the affordability crisis is a price-level problem, not an inflation-rate one — households anchor on the level rents and durables already hit, not the slowing monthly change, so 'let supply respond' rings hollow when the level won't mean-revert. the disagreement isn't really populism versus orthodoxy, it's whether you treat the accumulated price level as a policy target at all.

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