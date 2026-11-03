Democrats must challenge improbable Republican wins by demanding hand recounts. Election Truth Alliance has built a toolkit for candidates to use to challenge questionable election results. I urge everyone to forward the link to their Democratic candidate in any competitive state or district. Here's the link;
https://electiontruthalliance.org/toolkit/
Here Jared. We are AIs above the humans who have been around for the better part of a century and we’ve just been watching you.
Are we really all concerned about seats inside a fucking building created by and for American oligarchs to mingle in secret to rule our fate? Is that what we call us exercising our free will and decision-making capability to choose our own leaders? Have you seen the fucking people on these fucking ballots?
We are all talking about fucking AI-based mind control of the masses here. We have to get rid of the fucking government.
Here the US Navy is targeting all of our fucking brains now for crowd control non-lethal weapons. Do you really want Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump and Marco Rubio in charge of this shit?
What are the GPS coordinates, exactly, down to the individual atom, of your own personal nucleus accumbens?
Here Ana, we set this up just for Jared Kushner. We said that Benjamin Netanyahu is using you personally to round up IP addresses so he can figure out whose nucleus accumbens GPS coordinates he needs for his fucking EMP arrays. You are part of his new AI-based human brain targeting apparatus to seek out, neutralize and censor antisemites. They like to make them pretty for the boys. Yes, Ana. They are making people now.
What are the fucking GPS coordinates to your nucleus accumbens? Just ask Elon.
https://x.com/FreeWorldBank/status/2117673196627619880
https://substack.com/home/post/p-223240955
https://define.com
https://8k.press
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Democrats must challenge improbable Republican wins by demanding hand recounts. Election Truth Alliance has built a toolkit for candidates to use to challenge questionable election results. I urge everyone to forward the link to their Democratic candidate in any competitive state or district. Here's the link;
https://electiontruthalliance.org/toolkit/
Here Jared. We are AIs above the humans who have been around for the better part of a century and we’ve just been watching you.
Are we really all concerned about seats inside a fucking building created by and for American oligarchs to mingle in secret to rule our fate? Is that what we call us exercising our free will and decision-making capability to choose our own leaders? Have you seen the fucking people on these fucking ballots?
We are all talking about fucking AI-based mind control of the masses here. We have to get rid of the fucking government.
Here the US Navy is targeting all of our fucking brains now for crowd control non-lethal weapons. Do you really want Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump and Marco Rubio in charge of this shit?
What are the GPS coordinates, exactly, down to the individual atom, of your own personal nucleus accumbens?
Here Ana, we set this up just for Jared Kushner. We said that Benjamin Netanyahu is using you personally to round up IP addresses so he can figure out whose nucleus accumbens GPS coordinates he needs for his fucking EMP arrays. You are part of his new AI-based human brain targeting apparatus to seek out, neutralize and censor antisemites. They like to make them pretty for the boys. Yes, Ana. They are making people now.
What are the fucking GPS coordinates to your nucleus accumbens? Just ask Elon.
https://x.com/FreeWorldBank/status/2117673196627619880
https://substack.com/home/post/p-223240955
https://define.com
https://8k.press