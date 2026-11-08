I’ve probably read 100 post-mortems on the election, as well as hearing pundits hold forth on podcasts and panels. Here are some takeaways, with more to come, I’m sure.

—I won’t even get into the historic numbers. For those of us of a certain age, “the biggest repudiation of a president since Watergate” nicely covers it.

—I will get into the historic swings. From shortly after Trump’s ‘24 win, I’ve resisted the electoral-realignment story and instead emphasized that there’s a decisive group of (non-MAGA) swing voters who will bounce from one side to the other until they get what they’re looking for (more on that below). Here’s a good e.g. from last May.

Then there are these swing magnitudes from a recent Ezra Klein piece that shares this view: “a 33-point swing toward Democrats among voters age 18 to 29; a 29-point swing among Hispanic voters; a 19-point swing among voters who didn’t attend college; and an 18-point swing among Asian voters.”

Those are highly impactful numbers, to say the least.

—This is both good great news and challenging news. It means the new D majority has a chance to listen carefully to these voters and meet them where they are. It’s not a new coalition. It is a chance to begin building a new coalition.

—Wait…whuh? How do you do that with Trump and his new, ghoulish chief-of-staff in power for two more years? I don’t think that’s a mystery. The new D majority must get right to work crafting an affordability agenda, legislating bills (probably picking off some Rs in the process), and daring Trump/Miller to veto them.

It is crystal clear that economically frustrated swing voters believed Trump was going to fight—and fight hard—for them. He’d come in with his iconic imperiousness (“you’re fired!”) and promised to de-rig the system on their behalf. If you want to pat yourself on the back for knowing all along that this was bullshit, go ahead, but do it on your own time. What matters is that these voters clearly recognized their mistake and they corrected, for which they have my deep appreciation.

I keep coming back to one Maine voter who said something like: I’m a lifetime supporter of Susan Collins and I would have loved to vote for her again. But she’s just too willing to give Trump what he wants. I honor her and other voters who went there.

So, while the ultimate goal is enacting smart, effective affordability legislation, there’s a path to get there. For the next two years—probably more like, one year, if we’re being honest—Ds must show the voters a) they heard them and they’re building out the very agenda (as in passing bills in one or both chambers) that will help them, and b) who’s blocking that agenda.

—Sure, but which bills? Well, that too shouldn’t be that tricky. As I’ve stressed, and will continue to do so, no one should say they’re going to lower everyone’s prices. This decisive electoral group appears to have a good nose for BS. The reason affordability was kryptonite to Trump and his R enablers was that they couldn’t pull off their usual false-reality play wherein inflation was falling, prices are down, and everything’s fine. When it comes to prices, people know which way is up.

So, it’s time to reup the affordability serenity prayer:

Keynes, grant me the serenity to accept the prices I cannot influence,

the courage and policy acumen to influence the prices I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

Concretely, that means intervening in markets that are broken or insufficient, which includes healthcare (broken), housing (affordable building doesn’t pencil out and thus requires subsidies to builders), childcare (insufficient; the families that need it the most can’t afford it). Energy and food costs will benefit from ending the war, a fact that voters well understood (see the war’s dominant role in the Zandi/Moody’s core inflation figure below). Raising the minimum wage should be early out of the gate.

Let’s pause on that last one for a moment, because it offers a very useful microcosm of what I suspect is coming. Both moderate and further left leaning Ds won on Nov 3, and we well know that what works in NY and CA is going to be different than what goes over in Kansas and Nebraska. I’ve backed a $20 min wg by 2030, but if we must compromise on that level to raise the federal wage floor, I’ll be there at the table, armed with all the flexibility I need to get to yes. If Medicare for More looks a lot more gettable than Medicare for All, than gimme more and save all for another day.

—Okay, let me get back to my political-economy lane. A few observations.

For all the mess Trump and his loser Rs threw at this economy, it’s still quite strong in a macro sense. To be clear, the election results confirm that we’ve long been stuck in “the economy’s doing well except for most of the people in it.” But the new D majority has some growth and labor-market winds at their backs. That’s immeasurably better than the alternative! It means there’s ample growth but it needs to reach a lot more people, and that’s where policy comes in.

That said, macro-fragilities abound. I still haven’t gone through this oped Ryan and I had in the Times earlier this week, arguing that if AI is a bubble—and we’re confident it is—and that bubble should burst, the damage is going to spillover into the broader economy, and, based on our analysis, to a greater degree then when the dot-com bubble burst.

One concern here is the extent to which the economy is leaning on the AI-buildout. We’ve got too many eggs in that basket. I thought this figure from my (strong) jobs day report showing how data centers are dominating manufacturing jobs was telling in this regard (kudos again for Devesh Kodnani for help making the figure; also Ben Sampson).

Another concern is, of course, straight-up market volatility, and, should the bubble burst, fast asset depreciation.

This one is highly relevant for the D majority as they deal with the budgetary implications of their plans. If you look at most decompositions of the rise in bond yields (e.g., another Mark Zandi/Moody’s figure below), some of which has reversed in flight-to-safety dynamics borne of the AI selloff (as you see at the end of the figure), our unsustainable fiscal path may be partly embedded in the higher “term premium” (the extra compensation lenders want for lending long), but I don’t think it’s playing a large role in the increase…yet. It’s mostly markets building in a steeper Fed rate path (“real short-term rates”) and higher-for-longer interest-rate expectations. But I suspect there’s more sensitivity there—that the elasticity of bond yields with respect to deficit spending—than has been the case in recent years. This is testable, and it will be tested, e.g., if Ds make progress rolling back—as they must—Trump cuts to Medicaid, ACA premium subsidies, and nutritional support, without offsetting payfors. Neither I nor anyone else knows which way that will break in terms of bond yields, and I’m not saying, as I’ve heard some say, that “the bond vigilantes are back!” But it’s a cogent warning and if that elasticity is elevated, it will be a real constraint that can’t be ignored.

That’s enough for now, and I certainly don’t want to end on a cautionary eye-shady note. I was at a party last night and this guy who’d been struggling with elevated blood pressure told a group of us that he had a physical on Wednesday, and his blood pressure had miraculously come way down. He attributed this to the election, and we all vigorously nodded. “Yep…that tracks.”