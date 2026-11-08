Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Sara MacKellar's avatar
Sara MacKellar
1d

Mr. Bernstein, I would love you to do a piece on equitable and manageable solutions to the social security funding shortfall for the new congress. Thank you! Great piece by the way, I always read what you have written with appreciation.

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Christian Saether
1d

Good to hear you are out enjoying a party once in a while.

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