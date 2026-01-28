I’m holding off on econ reporting until later this afternoon if a) I’m still upright after digging my Chevy out from the icy snow, and b) I have anything entertaining to say about the Fed’s expected decision to hold interest rates steady at 2pm ET today (markets are giving that decision a 97% probability).

In the meantime, let me preface the short comment that follows with the obvious assertion that we are very, very far from out-of-the-woods when it comes to Trumpian damage to democracy, to the rule-of-law, to personal safety and economic security. Those of us seeking to hold them accountable and to block the murderous actions were seeing on a weekly basis, and, of course, to defeat them at the polls, may or may not prevail. I do not say that lightly. It is an existential threat.

But this Substack has, from the beginning, argued that resistance to this regime is not futile. Though I didn’t say so at the beginning, I firmly believed and hoped this was the case, but it was somewhat theoretical. It was, as Paul K writes today with his characteristic insight, also historical. But I didn’t have much evidence.

Well, evidence is building. It’s not overwhelming, and there are still alarming shares of Americans, maybe even a third by some polls, who are okay with ICE’s actions. But I’m not talking about polls. I’m talking about revealed White House behavior, recognizing that demonizing Good and Pretti, and telling people we didn’t see what we know we saw, is hurting them, politically.

USA Today:

ABC News:

If you use a high-powered microscope, you can see faint signs of a spine among a (precious) few Rs.

Newsweek may be a bit over their skis here, but you get the point:

I also, of course, grant that Trump saying that the “ICE victim wasn’t a ‘would-be assassin’” isn’t exactly a victory for justice.

But the resistance, especially the remarkably courageous, unstoppable Minneapolis resistance, is getting to this White House in a way we haven’t seen before. I know this is a very unusual White House, but when you’ve worked in this setting for numerous years, as I have, you can tell when they’re spooked. And they’re spooked.

Where we go from here depends on many forces, including the extent to which any R resistance quickly crumbles (which is my expectation), the extent to which D resistance ratchets up (which has been occurring and is absolutely essential), and, of course, the extent to which the rest of us keep up the pressure.

But my point today is that I believed and hoped that resistance is not futile; that, even as it will be a very long and exhausting haul, it can still lead to positive change. I know see that this is the case. I can’t tell you that it will prevail, but I can tell you its absence will unquestionable fail to do so.