When Trump won the popular vote in 2024, much ink was spilled arguing that a new and potentially lasting coalition had formed that would shift American politics for years to come, especially as he overperformed with young and minority voters. The counterargument held that this was an overreaction, and that uniquely unfavorable conditions for Democrats drove the outcome, including sharp price increases on Biden’s watch, his age, and the unusual nature of Harris as a last-minute replacement.

Now, consider this graphic from yesterday’s NYT, presented under the heading “One year later, the second Trump coalition has come apart.”

That’s one poll and one graphic. It will take a lot more than that, most notably actual votes, to confirm the assertion that this coalition has “come apart.” But what votes we’ve seen solidly support the assertion. Minority and younger voters swung hard away from Rs in last November’s blue-wave election.

Next, note that not only did Trump back down re Greenland. He backs down so often that some of us are worried markets are getting too complacent about his reckless actions. Regarding his bizarre visit to Davos, the WSJ highly conservative ed board argued:

the reality is…that, despite his over-the-top rhetoric, Mr. Trump can’t get away with whatever he likes. He is constrained by democratic institutions in the U.S., the necessity of maintaining alliances abroad, and public opinion as measured by polls and investors.

That goes too far for me. His lack of constraint and disregard for public opinion and markets is generating outcomes that range from damaging to fatal. But neither do I think the WSJ ed board is engaged in purely wishful thinking.

It’s way too soon to tell, but it’s possible we will look back on Trump’s Davos visit as a turning point, wherein international leaders, inspired by the “real politic” of Canadian PM Carney’s speech, finally recognized that there was no appeasing Trump and that their far stronger play was some combination of ignoring him and uniting against his most egregious threats.

We don’t know the SCOTUS outcomes of his tariffs and Lisa Cook cases, but in both cases, the court is clearly leaning toward restraining his overreach. If so, these will be powerful rebukes to his assumption and pursuit of unlimited authority.

Then there’s this other thing that happened in Davos, one that went largely unnoticed given all the Greenland drama, but one that relates intimately to the reversals in the polling graphic above. We were told that the president was going to address the affordability crisis, particular regarding housing. But not only did he fail to offer up any good policy ideas that might make a positive difference to American families’ living standards, he explicitly came out against the most important solution to the housing problem: increasing the supply of affordable housing.

“I am very protective of people that already own a house,” Trump said during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Every time you make it more and more and more affordable for somebody to buy a house cheaply, you're actually hurting the value of those houses, obviously, because the one thing works in tandem with the other. If I want to really crush the housing market, I could do that so fast, and people could buy houses, but you would destroy a lot of people that already have houses.”

This is no less than an intergenerational attack on the millions of young families who aspire to own homes. It also overstates the facts of the case—increased supply, depending on where it shows up, could slow the appreciation of existing housing wealth, but far from “crushing” the market, it would offset the stagnancy that’s beset it for years.

My point, as I’ve been hammering ever since I started this Substack, is that Trump and his party have zero policy acumen, and even less attention span, for addressing the main challenges facing American families, or, more to the point in this context, the American electorate.

This is a fundamental problem for Trump and consistent with the crumbling “coalition.” History shows that true authoritarian populists cement their power by delivering to their working-class constituents (often at great expense to economic sustainability). And Trump, on alternate Tuesdays, nods in that direction. But he never gets there, because his party is not only not there, they’re in the thrall of their donor base which demands high-end tax cuts, deregulation, and protection of their wealth (including housing wealth). You saw what happened when Trump suggested a 10% cap on credit cards, right? They circled the wagons around him and, once again, he caved.

Caveats abound. None of the above contradicts the national emergency precipitated by the unaccountable actions of ICE. And none of us will believe we are safe from a lasting slide into authoritarianism, if not fascism, until we see the democracy has held such that this administration and its enablers are banished.

But there is ample evidence that resistance is not futile. This is far from over, but Trump is losing on many, many fronts, from public opinion to the courts. His so-called coalition may never have been that at all, as opposed to decisive bunch of voters rolling the dice on this weird dude who said he was going to lower their prices “on day one”—after all, prices were lower in his first term—and are now predictably suffering buyers’ remorse. Yes, it is a huge problem for our nation that a large swath of the electorate made that choice, but that’s the topic for a different post.

I’ll say it again! Strong evidence supports the assertion that resistance is not futile. And therefore, the more of it, the better.