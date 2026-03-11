CPI inflation came in as expected last month, with the headline index up 2.4% yr/yr and core up 2.5% (monthly: 0.3% headline; 0.2% core). That’s around where we were last month, and a pretty benign read.

However, the main thing to know about this report is it’s already stale as it preceded the war’s impact on energy prices (directly) and other prices (like food, transport) indirectly. More on that after a quick look at what jumped out at me.

—Home prices and rents in crowded cities are still out-of-reach for many would be buyers/renters, but shelter inflation, which gets a heavy weight in the CPI, continues to ease. Those end points look pretty close to pre-pan rates.

—Grocery inflation, on the other hand, not so good, up 0.4% last month. I’m showing 6-month annualized change below to pick up on more recent bips/bops. As you see, the trend is up since last summer, and that’s before we add in war-effects, which should show up here as energy is an input into both food transport and farming (fertilizer).

—What about the tariffs? The first place to look re that particular scourge is core goods, which (again, on a 6-month basis) remain elevated post-tariffs, but are easing a bit. Part of this, however, is used-car prices, which have been falling in recent months due to higher inventories and weaker demand. Ex-autos, core goods were up 1.7%, yr/yr, suggesting tariffs may still be juicing some prices within goods.

—Readers know that I track and worry about services inflation more than the average nerd. It’s been pretty high, pretty sticky, and not obviously, or at least directly, linked to tariffs. It’s not a disaster, to be sure, and it has been easing, trend-wise. But it’s still tracking above its pre-pan pace.

—Medical services have been a source of pressure within the boarder services category, up 4.1% over the past year, juiced in part by fast-rising hospital services inflation. OTOH, CPI health insurance inflation has been negative lately.

—Real wages for middle/low-wage workers were up a solid 1.4% last month and 1.5% in January. Those are decent growth rates, but they’re about to come down, as war-driven energy inflation comes into the data.

Speaking of that, the oil price is bouncing around, though significantly down relative to its peak on Trumpian noises that the war will end soon…unless it doesn’t. Also, this:

The IEA is kind of an anti-OPEC, with 32 members, including the US.

Still, the retail gas price is up to $3.58 today, up from $2.94 a month ago, a 22% jump, the Strait of Hormuz remains shut down, and media reports confirm what many of us have been saying all along: these guys somehow failed to connect the dots between launching the war and an energy price shock.

One last point: we—and the Fed—now have to worry about people’s and business’s inflationary expectations drifting up. It take a lot to nudge this anchor, but I’m concerned that precisely these dynamics—a war that pushes up highly visible gas and food prices; an admin clearly in way over its head; mixed messages from top officials on a daily basis—have the potential to do so.

If so, we’ll look fondly back on Feb’s pretty tame inflation report.