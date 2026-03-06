Source: NY Times

The US job market shed 92,000 jobs last month, the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.4%, and negative revisions reduced December and January’s gains by 69,000. December’s gains swung from +48,000 to -17,000. Of the last nine months of payroll data, five have recorded job losses. The average monthly gain over the past three months has been 6,000 for total employment and 18,000 for private employment. That’s below “breakeven,” meaning the number of jobs needed to prevent unemployment from rising, and dangerous close to stall speed.

The payroll decline was a big miss relative to expectations, which were for around +50,000 jobs. It was partly—but only partly—driven down by a strike by nurses in CA, which the BLS said was primarily responsible for the loss of 37,000 jobs in physicians’ offices (these jobs should come back once the strike is settled).

But the picture above and the ones below—unemployment and monthly payroll changes—are not pretty. On the right below, I see job growth that’s both choppy and slow. Part of that’s due to gov’t layoffs: down 10,000 in February; since peaking in October ‘24, federal gov’t jobs are down an unprecedent 330,000. But those are jobs too—good jobs, in many cases—and private sector employment has also notable slowed, down 86,000 last month, a big falloff from Jan’s +146K.

On the left, I see unemployment slowly creeping up, as well as a shutdown month that begat an unprecedented (there’s that word again) break in the series (same with inflation data).

I’ll briefly drill into the details in a moment, but here’s my overall take, and not just jobs but the bigger picture, which is important because one month’s data—especially these highly-revised jobs data—only reveals so much.

The U.S. economy is in a fragile place. The job market is stuck in an unwelcoming, low-hire state, with too few opportunities for job seekers and new entrants. As best we can tell, this isn’t a function of collapsing economic growth, which looks pretty good. And at 4.4%, the jobless rate is a point above its low point from a few years ago, but still on the low side. Wage growth, at 3.8% over the past year, is handily beating inflation.

So, what do you get when you’ve got decent GDP growth with weak job growth? You get faster productivity growth, which is also a positive development in a macro sense. But growth without jobs is recipe for weakening living standards and even greater affordability concerns. Add to that last point the fact that this AM’s national average gas price was $3.32, up $0.42 from a month ago, and you begin to get the picture. It’s a weird version of stagflation, with weak job (vs. GDP) growth and rising prices.

And let’s not pull punches. Most of this fragility is policy driven. Trump chose to layoff hundreds of thousands of federal workers. He chose to carpet the globe with tariffs, and not just one-and-done, but at an uncertainty-generating on/off again cadence. He chose to go to war. He chose to ignore affordability concerns and push prices higher than they’d otherwise be.

Economic counterfactuals are unknowable, but had he done none of the above and simply taken credit for the good economy he inherited, I’m confident we’d be in a better place. As I’ve long argued, policy matters, even if it can take a while to show up.

Is this recessionary? Not yet. Layoffs remain low and growth appears solid, though that’s a rearview mirror observation (we learned this AM that retail sales fell slightly in Jan, but the “control” measure, which is the part that feeds into GDP, was up 0.3%). But there is not much buffer between where we are and a downturn. Like I said, the word I’d use to describe this economy right now, especially with the war on, is fragile.

Okay, here are a few under-the-hood observations from the jobs report.

—Both labor force participation and employment rates ticked down, a sign of weaker demand, but also noisy indicators on a monthly basis.

—The Black unemployment rate is also noisy/jumpy but it ticked up to 7.7%, up from 6% a year ago.

—Manufacturing employment, after a rare growth month in Jan (up 5,000) was down by 12,000 last month. Since peaking at around 12.9 million in early ‘23, it’s down by over 300,000.

—While the overall jobless rate ticked up, the most comprehensive measure of labor-market slack (the U-6 rate) ticked down from 8.1% to 7.9% due to an almost 500K decline in involuntary part-time workers (again, a noisy, monthly number).

—As noted, wage growth continues to outpace inflation.

—Finally, one technical change in this month’s report—one we’ve been anticipating, and one that’s a bit more consequential than usual—is the updating of what the BLS calls their “pop controls.” That’s not a tool to get your dad to behave. It’s short for population controls, which is what they call the weights they use to weight up the sample in the Household Survey, the one from which we get the unemployment rate, so that it is representative of the underlying population. (The other survey is the Establishment Survey, wherein the Bureau asks employers about their payrolls. Note that you can’t find out who’s unemployed from that sampling frame.)

Using data from a recent Census population estimate, the Bureau updates the levels of key labor market variables, including employment, unemployment, and, of course, the population itself. This update is notable because it was widely believed, and now confirmed, that the levels in the HH Survey were upwardly biased as they hadn’t been adjusted to reflect the recent, large decline in immigration.

The new weights took the Dec ‘25 population down by about 230,000 but they took the labor force down by an historically large 1.4 million. These changes lowered the participation and employment rates—both of which are good proxies for labor market health—by 0.4 and 0.5 tenths, respectively, which are large, negative revisions in this context. The unemployment rate, however, was largely unaffected, implying roughly equal proportional adjustments to its numerator (the number of unemployed) and denominator (the number in the labor force).

That’s all for now, and while I’m always careful not to over-torque on one month’s jobs data, I don’t like what I’m seeing. Over the decades, one develops a feel for such things, and I don’t like where I fear we could be headed. I don’t like it one bit.