The Fed Lowers the Funds Rate by a Quarter Point

The October rate cut was locked in, so no surprise there. But here’s a quick Q&A.

Q: Given that inflation is closer to 3% than 2%, with the latter being their target, why’d they cut?

A: The key answer came from Chair Powell who, during his presser, said that absent the tariffs, inflation would be pretty close to target. And, “in theory” (his words), tariffs, being a one-time tax, should lastingly raise the level of prices, not the the rate of inflation. Meanwhile, these last two cuts are “insurance cuts,” a fairly common Fed play where you try to take out insurance (in the form of rate cuts to stimulate more demand) against, in this case, signs of the weakening labor market.

Q: But didn’t you just write the other day that inflation looked sticky, and that you were worried about services inflation, which has less to do with tariffs?

A: I did, and I’m still concerned about that. But as best we can tell without the gov’t data (argggghhhh!), the cracks in the job market look like the bigger risk right now.

But that said, I don’t see others worried about this service- inflation pressure. Powell addressed it directly, saying that shelter inflation is coming down (check), and goods inflation is up, but that’s due to tariffs, which the Fed believes it can look through (check). When asked about services being high (relative to pre-pandemic) and sticky, he was unconcerned, saying (and I’ve heard others argue this) that if you take out the imputed non-market components, service inflation is drifting down.

That’s not what I see (h/t: Ernie Tedeschi):

I see market-based core PCE ex-housing (there’s a mouthful) sticky and flat at a firm point above its pre-pandemic level. Like I said, Powell’s view is the dominant one, and others should check my work here. This is important.

To be clear, as you’ll see below, I’m more worried about the job market and do not want to maintain a restrictive rate policy if we don’t need it. Also, services are probably temporarily beset by “catch-up” inflation in medical care (prices rose sharply a while ago but it takes time to show up in the data). More importantly, weakening consumer spending should take pressure off of service inflation. So, there a good chance that services inflation unsticks and starts drifting down. But, at least for now, that’s not what I’m seeing.

Thus, I see two reason to be cautious about the assumption that, sans tariffs, inflation is near target. One, services price pressures, and two, if the Orange Menace endlessly tweaks tariffs, they’re less of a one-time thing that the Fed can handily “look through.”

Q: Is it a big deal that two Fed governors dissented?

A: Typically, we get unanimity. AI tells me “the previous instance of two dissenting votes was in July 2025…which was the first time two governors had dissented since 1993.”

But, to my mind, this is not at all worrisome, and I appreciated Powell’s candor about the “strongly differing views” around the FOMC table. I’d expect nothing less given the following:

—The seeds of stagflation have been planted, as discussed above. The weaker job market says “cut,” the sticky, above-target inflation says “hold.”

—The gov’t data flow, at this critical moment, is shutdown. At least prior to the shutdown, the Fed could drive slowly through the fog with fog-lights. Now, at least one of the lights is blown out (they still have non-gov’t data, of course, but that’s definitely insufficient).

—I’ve emphasized job market cracks, but Powell leaned into 4.3% (when last seen, in August) unemployment, which is still pretty low, though see layoffs note below.

—Gov. Miran, Trump’s new appointee, will most likely be a consistent dissent in forthcoming meetings. His boss, i.e., Trump, as Miran still holds his White House position, has been unequivocal in this regard.

If, at a time like this, with all these cross-currents, there was no dissent, I’d be worried about group think.

President Trump and China’s Premier Xi Meet in South Korea

[I wrote this part Wed night, before this meeting took place. It’s now Thurs AM, so I’ll evaluate my forecast below.]

I expect that the two leaders will de-escalate their trade war, but with vague language and with details left to another day. Trump will back off his embargo-level tariffs and Xi will dial back China’s steep export controls on “rare earths,” the minerals that we need to assemble everything from cars to chips to phones to missiles, and which China mines and refines to the tune of 90+% of the world’s supply. China will agree to buy more US soybeans…at least until the next flareup.

Here’s the problem: both sides need each other, both have strong leverage, and, unlike other countries, China’s not afraid to flex on Trump, who seems to occasionally confuse, in terms of leverage, China with Canada, who is far more dependent on us than we on them.

China has doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on supplying the world with manufactured goods, making American consumers and businesses vital to their plans. They’re trying to diversify away from us in terms of their goods’ export, and, in fact, their direct US exports are down by a solid 20% (some of that is due to “transshipments,” or exports to other, less-tariffed countries that then find their way here). Trump would like to more fully block their exports, but the price effects to American consumers would be sharp and felt more acutely in many red places than blue ones.

But even more so, we need their rare earths. Even if we wanted to develop our own rare earth mining and refining capacity—something we very much should want—who do you think owns the equipment and the technology to develop such an industry? Which, ftr, would take at least five years to begin to stand up.

At this point, the right question is, “unless you’re the only person who’s figured this out [I’m not], then why the !*&^#!! are they staging this ridiculous trade war?!”

For that, you need to read the very sharp Ana Swanson:

It remains to be seen what might be agreed when President Trump meets the Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. But those and the other measures that U.S. officials have mentioned appear to largely restore the relationship to a status quo from earlier this year, before Mr. Trump began his latest trade war with Beijing.

Again, we’ll know Thursday AM if I’m misreading this, and if so, I’ll be the first to update my priors. But from where I sit in the here and now, this is a huge waste of time and money, a great way to stir up noise, friction, economic uncertainty, and even a cold war that no one can assure you will not turn hot.

Thursday AM: All the above seems about right (to be clear, this was all telegraphed and widely expected). As usual, Trump claims to have accomplished more than what the Chinese say they’ve agreed to, and, also as usual, the aspects of the trade war cited above are postponed, not cancelled. Trump claims to have lowered some Chinese tariffs as well.

After a 90-minute face to face meeting in South Korea, Mr. Trump announced that the two leaders had sharply de-escalated their trade standoff, agreeing, in essence, on a yearlong cease-fire that would roll back tit-for-tat measures including steep tariffs and shutting off access to rare earth metals.

Before the meeting, Trump said he would restart testing nukes, which I certainly didn’t see coming. But one can never know what he’s talking about, whether he’s serious or just trolling (he’s been in full “key-dangle” mode re the gov’t shutdown, as in “look over here, not over there!).

Bottom line, at this point in time, the mutual dependencies between the US and China require a high degree of open trade between the two countries. That reality is accompanied by a whole lot of noise—consequential noise, loud noise, noise I wish would quite down. But it’s noise I fear we’re all stuck with for years to come.

To be clear, I’m not at all downplaying the inherent geopolitical tensions in US/China relations, nor am I arguing for hand-holding and kumbaya. What I’m arguing for is a realistic diplomacy that accounts for both our interdependence, our need for greater economic cooperation, as well as our stark, geopolitical differences. I’ll have more to say about what I think that looks like in future posts. But such nuanced foreign policy requires grownups.

Are Layoffs Starting?

The most common description of today’s US labor market is “low-hire, low-fire.” Before they went dark, payroll numbers were running about 30K per month on average, probably too low, even with sharply reduced immigration, to keep the jobless rate from rising, and, true-to-form, the unemployment rate has slowly crept up, last seen in August at 4.3%. It’s surely higher now due to government furloughs, but we’ve also been getting anecdotes about significant private-sector layoffs, which, also anecdotally, may be linked to AI displacements.

This is, I grant you, a chilling headline from the WSJ:

But trust me when I tell you: anecdote not equal to data! I’m not sugar coating; I’ve been worried that layoffs could change the cracks in the labor market into fissures. But we’re not there yet.

But remember, when last seen in August, there were 170 million people in the US labor force. These layoff numbers sound large but these articles tend to provide little context within which to understand their magnitudes.

That said, the only magnitude that matters to people laid off is “1,” i.e., themselves. And their families. In this regard, the scary part here is not just the layoffs; it’s that bit at the end re “entering a stagnant job market with seemingly no place for them.”

Also remember that this president inherited a strong labor market that was adding hundreds of thousands of jobs per month. His endlessly negotiated tariffs, senseless ongoing trade war with China, higher/stickier inflation, deportations, safety net cuts, and now a gov’t shutdown about which he couldn’t be less interested are all playing out in the job market. Not to mention the opportunity costs of spending all your policy time on ballrooms and Argentinian bailouts instead of building up the necessary guardrails to help affected workers adapt to AI, to at least try to nudge the adoption of the technology to emphasize complementarity versus substitutability.

That’s one of the main roles of gov’t economic policy: to help insulate workers against shocks, whether it’s a spike in the cost of health coverage or a potentially labor-displacing technology. But just as in the China case, this team is in way over their heads, and the rest of us are paying for it.