Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Lee R. Nackman's avatar
Lee R. Nackman
1d

There's another important issue: what is the borrowed money paying for? Currently, we're borrowing lots of money to pay for huge tax breaks for the highest earners and large corporations; for spending on a war that makes no sense; for grift that enriches senior administration people, especially the Trump family; to buy shares of companies (while at the same time calling others socialists and communists); to build fences. At the same time we're cutting crucial scientific and medical research, cutting programs to feed people and provide healthcare, cutting education, etc., etc.

I would be way less concerned about the ballooning deficit if we were investing in people's and the country's future. But that's not what the money is being used for.

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Joe Halloran's avatar
Joe Halloran
1d

Your mild, in passing, slam at the Dems, without details as to how they were offending, implies, I think, benefits belt tightening. Which is very much the wrong message imo. Paul Krugman has the right of it.

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