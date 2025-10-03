Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
7h

JOIN THE ROAR!!!

There will be a No Kings demonstration on October 18. Spread the word! 👑👑👑👑👑

This No Kings demonstration was scheduled so that We the People can respond to the Republican government shutdown!

To find a location, follow this link--

https://www.nokings.org/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Wheeler's avatar
Mark Wheeler
7h

GDP up and jobs flat — looks like productivity is up. But does that mean that there was some slack before, say older less productive workers who have retired and not been replaced? Could it mean fewer “employees” on the payroll, firms electing instead to make use of “contractors”? And is “gigging” going up?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture