Let me count the ways that this is a particularly bad moment to not see the jobs data. Yes, it’s only one month, and it’s delayed, not cancelled—it should be released when the gov’t reopens. But:

—The economy is in a trickier-than-usual place. Macro looks better than micro, which is a recipe for bad vibes, which is precisely what we’re seeing from confidence and sentiment surveys.

—Real GDP appears to be growing at or above trend, which is better than I thought a few months ago. I’ve focused on consumer spending, which is still weaker than in recent years, but, with upward revisions, not that far off.

—But job growth has pretty clearly been slowing, which is one reason the Fed, the markets, and job-day addicts like me will miss today’s report.

—We have enough data to confirm this view of cracks in the market: the JOLTs data for August came out right before the shutdown showing a concerning, steady decline in hiring (response rates for this survey have been particularly low, so there’s wider error bands around that estimate, but the trend is consistent with much other data).

—The ADP data, as I wrote about on Wednesday, showed private payrolls down 32k. I don’t put nearly the weight on the ADP that I put on the BLS payroll survey—for one, ADP is not a random sample but a sample of firms using ADP to process their payrolls—but there’s still a signal there.

—State Unemployment Insurance offices are still open and analysts collected those data to simulate what should have been yesterday’s UI report. Goldman Sachs estimates that initial claims ticked up, though continuing claims ticked down. Even with the tick-up, however, the low-hire, low-fire narrative still holds, as best we can tell without today’s report.

—Guy Berger goes as far as one can trying to discern labor market conditions with every available nugget. One slide worth a look is the Conference Board’s “Labor Market Differential”—the difference in people’s response to the question “are jobs plentiful or hard to find?” It’s vibes, not hard data, but it closely tracks, at least directionally, the unemployment rate (though it’s a lot more elastic to labor-market slack).

Berger concludes: “Looking at this data in sum, I’d be surprised if the eventually-released September employment report looks good, though I wouldn’t expect it to be terrible either.”

If that’s right, it raises both micro and macro issues, not to mention a potent political economy threat I’ll close out with in a moment. Re micro, people are worried about the cracks in the labor market, particularly low hiring, the longer amount of time it’s taking to find a job, AI displacing your newly minted college grad kid, the shutdown, and the fact that the admin seems to relish this gov’t conflict. That’s their happy place, right??

On the macro side, if I’m right that GDPs growing at or above trend while jobs are slowing and the unemployment rate is creeping up, that’s mechanically higher productivity growth. To be clear, it takes years to conclude that productivity is growing faster, but near-term, that’s the arithmetic. That’s also a recipe for higher inequality: faster productivity growth amidst a weaker labor market, not to mention ever-climbing equity prices, tends to generate more wage, income, wealth inequality.

Here’s the scary part: I worry that all this is a feature, not a bug, for the administration. They’ve probably learned by now that actually cooking the data is a lot harder than they thought it was; there’s just too many people with integrity that take part in its construction. But today they see that delaying the data it is a lot easier. That makes me worry that once they get a taste of this—a first Friday without a jobs report—they’ll try to find other ways to do this post-shutdown.

Remember, hard data is kryptonite to those who dwell in false realities. It’s a lot easier to sustain false claims, like Trump’s endlessly nonsense that “there’s no inflation!”, when there’s less data to contradict them.

To be clear, I firmly believe this benighted strategy will fail them. People have their own views of what’s going on in the economy, they’re not happy about it, and government data tends not to impinge on that very much. If anything, folks will know they’re hiding something. But for markets, the Fed, and commerce more generally, flying in the fog without updated information is a big negative, adding to the already existing mountain of economic uncertainty.

In other words, Trump can run from the data, but end of the day, I don’t think he can’t hide from it.