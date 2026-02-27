Jared’s Substack

Dawn
4h

Re cost/hassle of cross border transfers, in Canada, TD Bank recently introduced a new international remittance system which permits us to transfer money almost instantly and free online from our TD account to anywhere in the world. Not sure what tech they'e using but it's super helpful. So far only used it for US $ transfers.

Essmeier
2h

"Trump and Biden Delivered the Same Non-Resonant Message"

They did, but unlike Trump's, Biden's message happened to be true. Inflation was down. Wages were up.

People didn't want lower inflation. They wanted 2019 prices again, and things don't work that way.

I can't speak for others, but I did really well during Biden's term, particularly during the last two years.

7 more comments...

