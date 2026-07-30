There’s a ton of data out this AM and I suspect my best use to readers is to try to summarize the mass while getting into only a few weeds, followed by a quick comment on Fed Chair Warsh’s tough presser yesterday.

Real GDP rolled in at 1.5%, below expectations, which were for around 2%. The drags came from the trade deficit, which took a point off of growth, the very noisy inventory component (-0.7 from the growth rate), and non-defense gov’t spending (-0.3). However, if we focus on the basic core of real, private-sector GDP—consumer spending (up 3.2%, discussed below) and biz investment (8.4% in Q2, following 10.6% Q1; buff, AI-investment-juiced growth rates) sans inventories—we get a stronger read, up 3.9% for the quarter (annualized, as are all those figures). This isn’t cherry picking—this measure (private domestic final sales) usually gives a better sense of where growth is headed.

PCE prices—the gauge the Fed watches most closely—came in largely as expected in June, with the monthly core coming in a tenth softer (see table). Both yr/yr headline and core remain well north of the Fed’s 2% target (figure below), though headline decelerated from 4.1% in May to 3.7% in June. However, as we saw in the June CPI from a few weeks ago, this was in large part an energy effect, as the Iran war ceasefire was in effect that month, which is no longer the case (see GasBuddy figure showing sharp July reversal in both oil and gas prices).

In other words, extracting from the monthly bips and bops, PCE inflation remains high and sticky, as this simple yr/yr figure reveals. Both total and core PCE yearly inflation are above the target line and rising, though if you squint you can see the tick down from June. But the trend is not our friend. Same with core services, which arguably is less beset by tariffs, though energy prices do bleed into this component (airfares, restaurants).

Consumer spending was up a solid 3.2% in Q2, though given that real earnings have taken a hit from higher, war- and tariff-induced inflation (recall yesterday’s post showing an estimate that these Trumpian policies are adding a point to inflation), it follows that a non-trivial portion of this spending is coming out of savings. That’s driving the savings rate (share of disposable income) down to historic lows. June’s 2.7% share is the lowest since mid ‘22, when the economy was waking up from COVID.

That’s all for now, though there’s a lot more in here which I’ll come back to in coming notes. The conclusion is one I’ve shared in numerous posts. We’re cruising along at pretty good growth rates, fueled by decent spending and strong biz investment. But real fragilities exist. The low savings rate suggests a weakening buffer, and high, sticky inflation is a largely function of damaging Trumpian policies that show no signs of reversing. To the contrary.

I said “largely” because the one demand-side piece of inflationary pressures is coming from that solid AI investment (see figure on tech-component inflation). This investment is also boosting growth, as I’ve stressed, but it too is fragile in the bubbly sense that Ryan Cummings and I have worried about, and we’re seeing daily market jitters from this sector.

Which brings us to a quick note of Chair Warsh’s tough presser yesterday. Given these fragilities, we need reliable leadership at the Fed. But the new chair is clearly having a tough time on numerous levels. As expected, the FOMC held rates at 3.5-3.75 percent, though three dissenters wanted an increase. But the press—and yours truly—was having a hard time understanding what the new Chair was talking about during the post-meeting presser.

His biggest problem is he keeps asserting his unwavering insistence that he and the team are committed to getting inflation back to their 2% target, but he won’t say how. And if he’s so committed, why not join the dissenters or push the committee to hike? Markets recognized the dissonance and reacted badly, both equities (down) and bonds (yields up).

His second problem is highly circular logic. He says he’s listening to the markets but the markets are listening to him. But that’s not how this works. This is simple, imho. The Chair explains how the Fed is thinking about the rate path, and the markets react. This dynamic is largely embedded in straight-forward economics: the short-end of the yield curve is largely a function of where the Fed sets the rate. The longer end is that plus other stuff, term premiums, inflation and risk premia, etc.

He’s like a quarterback at the line of scrimmage who refuses to start the play.

Moreover, as Greg Ip points out, circular logic leads to contradictions:

I could go on, but clearly Warsh’s opacity schtick isn’t working. But let’s give the guy a chance. This is a damn hard job, and if he’s smart, he’ll learn from days like yesterday. That said, I’m not sure he has a lot of time before markets decide he’s not up to it, a tough deficit to bounce back from.