Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
3hEdited

Some comments on Warsh:

Q: Looks like all you do is talk. If you're committed to 2% inflation, why not act.

Warsh: You sound impatient - we don't have a magic wand to reduce inflation instantly.

Me: She wasn't asking why inflation isn't coming down, immediately or otherwise. She asked why the Fed hasn't acted.

Q: Marc Andreeson contributes heavily to campaigns regarding the subject of the study group he leads. How can he be objective?

Warsh: I've known him for years and he's a great guy.

He touched on the issue of changing the PCE yardstick the Fed uses, but did not say if changing the yardstick would mean changing the target. You can implicitly change the target by changing the benchmark, so this can be a concern.

He continues not to acknowledge the difference between forward guidance (where he expects rates to go) and reaction functions (how the Fed would react to various scenarios). He did admit that forward guidance is useful in extreme situations.

He did acknowledge the full employment is part of the Fed's mandate and said he hasn't talked about that because employment is fine and lowering inflation is the best thing they can do for employment. He also committed to press conferences for the rest of the year.

Today's FT: “Warsh’s no-guidance approach is already backfiring,” said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING, adding that the steepening in the Treasury curve after Wednesday’s press conference “looked very much like a loss-of-confidence trade”.

I'd also characterize the higher yields as a risk premium due to uncertainty. If the FT comment is representative, markets are already "decid[ing] he’s not up to it". We can hope he adjusts quickly or that the FT comment is an outlier.

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Thomas Kaiser's avatar
Thomas Kaiser
2hEdited

Warsh is clearly feeling his way into the Fed chairman's job and he doesn't want to alienate anyone by acting decisively in one direction or the other. Granted that with so many mixed signals, it's not obvious what to do about interest rates, but NOT to act also sends a signal to the markets, namely, that Warsh is out of his depth--a signal that won't calm anyone in these volatile times.

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