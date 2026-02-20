Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PDP's avatar
PDP
3h

I think what you're saying is if Trump had possessed the sense to leave everything alone, America would be in a much better place. What a surprise!

Reply
Share
Bill Southworth's avatar
Bill Southworth
21m

The headline GDP miss looks weaker than it is. Strip out the shutdown and private demand is still growing around 2%+. That’s not an economy in retreat. Consumers are spending. Investment hasn’t cracked.

But inflation is sticky. Core PCE around 3%, especially in services, keeps the Fed cautious. Layer in tariffs and tighter labor supply from immigration policy, and you’re adding friction to a system that was already trying to glide lower.

The story isn’t collapse. It’s resilience — so far.

The risk isn’t today’s number. It’s how many self-inflicted hits the economy can take before “thus far” stops applying.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture