This morning saw the release of spending and price numbers for December, along with the first look at GDP for the last quarter of last year. That’s a veritable firehose of data so let’s first try to summarize what the package is telling us about the economy of a few months ago and then get under the hood. (Busy morning so I’ll have to be brief; more to come on these reports in future posts.)

The economy expanded at an annualized pace of 1.4% in ‘25Q4, well below expectations but significantly dragged down by the gov’t shutdown which took place in Oct/Nov. However, if you take gov’t and look at a more core GDP growth number, you get stronger results, closer to what we’re used to, so I wouldn’t over-torque on that topline miss. For the year (25Q4/24Q4), real GDP was up 2.2%. That a bit down from ‘24 (2.4%) and well down from ‘23 (3.4%), but still a healthy, yearly growth number.

That said, even while the PCE price index (from the spending report) came in around expectations, it’s spicy, up 0.36% for the month for both headline and core, and 2.9% (headline) and 3.0% (core) for the year. For the core, which is the Fed’s preferred gauge, those are the highest monthly and yearly rates since last February.

Bottom line, we’ve got a good economy that’s being hurt by bad policy. This is very clear in these data, so let me elaborate. Real GDP was taken down by over one point in ‘25Q4 thanks to the shutdown. Even under the threat of Hassett’s discipline, I’ll point out that tariffs are boosting inflation by slightly less than one percentage point. Draconian immigration policy is whacking labor supply.

So far, the US economy, thanks to solid consumer spending, strong investment, and what looks like faster productivity, has handily weathered these assaults. But that could change. The thing is, if Trump had literally just done nothing but bloviate, knock down the White House, put his name in the bathroom stalls, etc. growth would be even stronger, inflation and unemployment lower.

Bad policy matters, and eventually, it will show up in the numbers.

Under the Hood

—Consumer spending plus biz investment is often called “core GDP,” as it can give a stronger signal as per GDP’s underlying trend. It rose 2.4% annualized for the quarter and 2.5% for the year. Those are solid growth numbers.

—Consumer spending has been powering this recovery well before AI investment started going nuts. It’s faded a bit recently, but continues to support growth. For the quarter, real consumer spending rose 2.4%, contributing 1.6 ppt to growth (you can get close to the contribution ppts by multiplying the nominal share, ~0.7, by the growth rate, but that’s not quite right due to deflator issues).

—Turning to the monthly data, in real terms spending went up just 0.1% for the month, and that was all services. Goods spending was down 0.5% real over the month, and has weakened recently.

—Business investment made another solid contribution to growth in Q4, adding 0.45 ppts, while trade’s contribution was flat.

—The big negative contributor was the shutdown, as noted. Federal gov’t subtracted 1.2 ppts from the Q4 growth rate.

—Here’s a PCE price figure that’s worth unpacking. It shows PCE inflation for headline, core, and core servs ex housing. All rates are annualized, but they’re taken over yearly, 6-month, quarterly, and monthly periods. I see pretty high, pretty sticky inflation, that may be accelerating. That’s especially the case in core services, which is important because it’s arguably less about tariffs.

That’s all I have time for now. But while there’s a lot more granular analysis to bring to this data party, the bottom line is pretty straightforward: that’s a pretty good economy you’ve got there, at least from a macro perspective. It’d be a shame if some self-dealing, power-hungry, rule-of-law-ignoring Orange Menace got a hold of it.