Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Barbara Stickle's avatar
Barbara Stickle
3h

I say stop giving him airtime!

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Raymond Hankins's avatar
Raymond Hankins
2h

I wish I could hit the like button fifty times on this posting.

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