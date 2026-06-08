I’ll be very brief.

Months ago, I wrote a post entitled “The Media Really Doesn’t Know What To Do With Trump’s Lies.”

Therein, I pointed out that the WSJ printed a Trump op-ed on the economy that was top-to-bottom falsehoods, and then published an editorial pointing out those falsehoods. Why publish something, even from the president, that’s full of false claims?

If your answer is “because it’s from the president,” I just think you’re wrong. We can’t stop him from inventing his own reality, but to elevate his lies in the news media, even followed by “btw, this is untrue,” is not just a neutral action. It is a highly corrosive one.

Let’s turn to this interview last week with NBC’s Kristen Welker, the one where Trump stormed out when she challenged his lies.

He claimed the Biden administration had “sent people to jail who did nothing wrong.” Welker pushed back, stating that there has been no evidence to substantiate the president’s allegations, before attempting to steer the conversation toward acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Trump, however, doubled down.

In my earlier post, after inveighing against the WSJ’s handling of Trumpian falsehoods, I wrote:

I had a similar complaint about the NYT’s recent big-deal interview with Trump in the Oval. You can listen to the recording. They ask a question. He lies. They move on to the next question.

The Times’ reporters were surely operating from at least three motivations: one, if we challenge him on his lies, he’ll end the interview; two, he’s the POTUS, so whatever he says, it’s news; three, we’ll get a lot of clicks on this.

Those are all true, and Trump and his media team operate from the following implicit contract with the media: if we give you access to Trump, you agree not to call out his lies.

But Welker, to her credit, did not go there (and, ftr, she still got a lot of clicks). Apparently, they’re going to sit down again for a follow-up, and I’m sure Trump believes he’s taught Welker not to challenge his claims, or he’ll walk.

It’s easy for me to say—it takes tremendous courage to do what she did—but I hope she and every other reporter presses him and his team on every lie they tell. A perfect outcome in my view would be for Trump and Welker to sit down for the follow-up and she starts with:

Mr President, in our last interview, you said there was “tremendous evidence” that the Biden administration had “sent people to jail who did nothing wrong.” Since you walked out of that interview, our team has tried to uncover such evidence and has not found it. What concrete evidence do you have to support this claim?

Presumably, he bolts again. So be it. At least as I see it—and correct me if you disagree—that’s good, responsible journalism, and anything else is not just bad journalism, it’s lastingly corrosive for our politics and society.

Again, easy for me to say, and for all I know, the bosses of the reporters and journalists who take this approach will punish their employees for following this advice. If so, to them I say: look around! Trump’s approval is in the toilet, his unfavorables are through the roof, and even some Rs are pushing back.

If you’re not willing to Welkerize the interview—to challenge every lie that falls from this guy’s lips—then go write about something else. I hear there’s a pretty good NBA finals underway (which, btw, Trump is attending tonight in NYC! Good Lord! I knew he was a narcissist, but given the reception I’m sure he’ll get from my former fellow New Yorkers, he’s also a masochist!)