Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Dennis Ryan's avatar
Dennis Ryan
8h

Well put, sir. Violence, however, per your film recommendation, is - as noted by Tim Snyder’s recent post - - taking us down. The violence of Trump, “ Kegsbreath,” , Miller et al. As the vibes get sharper and their Iran disaster is further revealed they will dig into retaining power. Free elections be dammed. Talk about real violence - coming to small screens in your hands soon!

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
8hEdited

For other readers who are like me and not "with it", let me save you the internet search.

"BLUF" stands for "bottom line, up front". It seems to have its origins in the military.

(I wonder how many years that term has been in common usage, and I just learned it today.)

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