As you probably know, the CPI index is a weighted average of prices, with each item’s weight coming from its share of the consumer market basket. One thing I’ve learned from the vibes debate is that there is a huge difference between basket weights and mental weights. The best e.g. of that is probably eggs, which have a weight of 0.12% in the index and, at one point, seemed to tell the whole story for price-stressed consumers.

Gas has a weight of 3.6%; groceries, 8.3%. Both loom much larger in the vibes-weighted basket.

I’m writing about this today because, ever since the Strait of Hormuz has been shut, as it remains today, myself and many other analysts have been worried about its impact on the supply and price of food. In the near term, given that 80% of food in the US is distributed by trucks, which tend to run on diesel, we expected the increase in diesel prices—up by about $2, or 55%—to be mostly passed through to consumers.

Over the longer term, the negative shock in fertilizer supply will have be felt in planting seasons, a particularly acute problem for many developing countries in the region, who are likely looking at lasting food shortages.

But when it comes to domestic price impacts, the WSJ picked up on this today:

It’s a good discussion of the granular challenges of food distribution. I found the following sentiment resonant, as it relates to the view I’ve often touted that the negative impacts of the war on affordability will grow with its duration:

Often distributors try to absorb unexpected costs, sensitive that customers react poorly to expensive food. But over the past year, companies already have absorbed the costs of various other price shocks, leaving them with less wiggle room to avoid passing costs on to retailers and consumers, according to Purdue University economists Kenneth Foster and Bernhard Dalheimer. Foster said the pressure on the industry could increase soon. Distributors absorbed early cost rises on the assumption that the war would end quickly. Uncertainty about the length of the conflict has altered that calculus.

I’ll have more to say about these price effects tomorrow when I write up the April CPI report, but for now, I want to lean in on the grocery/vibes connection, along with its salience to the affordability debate.

I don’t have a formal tally, but my impression from my White House days, wherein literally every interview contained the question: “why, if the economic data are good, are people so upset with the economy?”, is that people were even more upset by the grocery price than gas prices (though probably not when gas spiked to $5 post Putin’s invasion of Ukraine).

I have a theory about this (“which belongs to me and is as follows!”). The figure below clearly shows that grocery price levels are much smoother than gas price levels. In fact, since 2000, the variance of the gas price is 2.6x the variance of groceries (“food at home”). Thus, vibes-wise, people were really thrown by that food-price-level spike in ‘21-’22. (BTW, just eyeballing the figure, it’s not obvious to me why core inflation excludes food—it’s not particularly jumpy and its price is less global than energy).

Readers may recall my technique for looking at level-shocks like the pandemic-induced one above, wherein I take the trend for five years before the spike and extend it forward. It’s designed to create a picture of how the actual level differed from the long-term expected level, with the caveat that at some point, we expect people to acclimate to the new level.

Not only is that a large gap, but thanks to the tariffs and the war, it’s getting wider, and that makes it a lot harder for folks to acclimate.

Can policy help? I’ve argued before that groceries are a tough price for policy to do much about. No question, there are real problems in upstream production, such as industry concentration in meat production and distribution. But at the retail level, margins are thin and there’s adequate competition. Certainly, cutting SNAP is an awful thing to do in this space and such cuts should be reversed.

Summarizing, the war is starting to bleed into food prices, a pressure I expect to continue, regardless of whatever negotiations are or are not occurring. This is both a hit to peoples’ wallets and to their econ vibes, in no small part due to the historically large and ongoing shock to the food price, a price that chugged along quite smoothly for years.