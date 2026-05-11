Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Gustaaf Brooijmans's avatar
Gustaaf Brooijmans
8m

I definitely relate to the notion that a few items of which one kinda of tracks the price lead to shocks. In conversations with friends we regularly have a "did you see the price of ..." moment. I had one not so long ago, shopping for a summer "consumable" I normally buy every other year. Two years ago, the item was was about half of what it was two weeks ago. Same store and pretty much the same model. At the same time, the price of a pound of lean ground beef in the same store hasn't budged in a long time where I shop. CPI is useful, but it has little to do with lived experience: we get hung up on a few items, ignore others. It's not unlike a raise we think we deserve and should be considered separately from CPI/affordability considerations.

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Dennis Ryan's avatar
Dennis Ryan
2m

Gas is a very simple product compared with food products. A few octane choices vs. thousands of ingredients and various stages of processing and production. Add in preferences and sheer familiarities. So many qualifications on the term food it boggles comprehension of price impacts.

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