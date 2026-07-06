In a recent NYT oped, Lael Brainard and Rohit Chopra made a useful contribution to the affordability debate by calculating what it costs to make ends meet relative to family incomes. They found a considerable gap:

Our research shows that even relatively well-off families are struggling with high prices, despite the tax cuts and wage gains that the Trump administration touts…This family would have trouble paying for anything beyond the basics — say, a car breaking down or a kid breaking an arm. It could not budget for any of the things that a typical family might hope for: buying a new car, taking a summer vacation or welcoming a third child.

One focus was grocery costs, and here’s where the journalist and Substacker Peter Coy took issue, particularly with the title the Times gave to the oped "There’s a Grocery Price Emergency in America.” Coy’s view: “There is no emergency.”

Allow me to weigh in, mostly on the Brainard/Chopra side, though Coy’s right that “emergency” is the wrong word. But his main argument re groceries fails to capture what’s going on with this particular budget constraint.

Coy argues that since Jan ‘25, grocery costs are up 3.2%, while hourly wages are up 4.7%. “In other words, groceries got more affordable for someone earning the national average, not less. Where’s the emergency?” But that’s way too narrow a lens to understand why people feel tapped by grocery prices.

Before I get into the data, the authors actually make a nuanced point re “emergency.” In the text, they don’t argue that there’s a grocery emergency (see ftnt 1). Instead, they note that “…the cost of essentials has become a political and economic emergency for the nation’s elected officials.”

This is my experience as well. I occasionally talk to policymakers about affordability policy, and in every one of those conversations, they prominently raise the issue of grocery costs, as it is something they constantly hear from their constituents. That doesn’t make this an “emergency,” but the fact that people have gone from being broadly okay with grocery prices to being consistently unhappy about them is both an economic and political problem.

Note that I said grocery prices, not grocery inflation (the latter being the change in prices). They’re obviously related, but as Daniel Posthumus and I argued in a SIEPR brief: “The affordability crisis isn’t just about inflation, it’s also about the price level — what things cost — and the fact that, especially when prices [that were formerly low and stable] suddenly spike upwards, consumers become lastingly annoyed.”

The figure shows that not only did grocery prices spike during the pandemic, they were unusually flat for years before that. I can tell you from personal experience that in ‘23, when I was going on WHNL TV (White House North Lawn) pointing out how much grocery inflation had slowed, people were not amused. They remembered their old prices and they wanted them back (“food at home”=groceries).

But that was three years ago. Are people really still plagued by those price memories? The affordability survey run by Brainard and Chopra suggests so. “More than half of the people we surveyed named meat as their top source of grocery stress…” As we approached the July 4th holiday, the Economist’s new BBQ index got a lot of attention:

Also germane is the fact that grocery inflation, in part due to Trump’s tariffs and war, have never gone back to the flat plateau that prevailed for five years (!) before the pandemic.

What about Coy’s point that wages growth is beating grocery price growth? That’s gotta help, but if you want to understand why people still feel so wound up about this, the relevant question is not “are wages beating grocery prices right now?” It’s by how much are they doing so now relative to back then.

Herein lies a consequential difference. The figure below tracks grocery inflation and the wage growth of mid/low-wage workers over two five-year periods. The first is pre-pandemic, when grocery prices were flat, and the latter is is the most recent five-years of data, though May ‘26. In the earlier period, when grocery prices were unusually flat, wage growth creamed grocery-price growth, by 15 percentage points. That’s a stark contrast with the most recent five-year period, when both variables grew at, coincidentally, the same pace.

One last way to look at this, a (frustratingly short) bit on policy, and then I’m out. In the Biden years, CEA published this take on the grocery price issue which I’ve updated here. To try to capture the weekly expense to average households, we took the most recent annual food spending for non-professionals from the Consumer Expenditure Survey (2024), divided it by 52 (to get the weekly spend) back- and forward-dated the series using the CPI grocery price index, and divided it by the mid-level hourly wage (back then I had a staff of 30 future Nobelists; now I’ve got me, but I think I got it right).

The hours of work needed to afford weekly groceries fell sharply until the post-pandemic spike. It peaked in mid-’22, regained its downward trajectory, then, most recently, flattened out. It’s now about tied with its trough value from ‘21, which is a better place to be than where we were but is well above where the pre-pan trend would have left us.

So, not an emergency, but with some historical reference, people’s discomfort with higher food prices, by themselves or relative to earnings, is understandable.

You may be wondering what I tell the policymakers who ask me about this. Unfortunately, not much. Our CAP piece on food prices is one of the more comprehensive takes on the issue, and we offer a number of ideas to help lower price pressures in the sector, at least one of which is quite bold (temporary, negotiated price caps on essentials). The most obvious near-term action would be to a) end the Trump tariffs and the Iran war, which would help at the margin—those policy choices are one reason you see the acceleration at the end of the first figure above (grocery price index), and b) reverse the Trump admin’s SNAP cuts. Tough supply conditions, including drought and diminished herd size (re beef) are also in play.

And we advocate for upstream production ideas to generate more competition in the sector (meatpacking is a notably concentrated industry), as do Brainard/Chopra, but those take time and it’s not at all clear how quickly, if at all, they’d lower grocery prices.

The fact is, and this is a constraint on policy action is this sector: grocery store margins are just pretty damn thin (see figure). They became quite elevated during the pandemic, when stores took advantage of rising pricing-power amid mostly intact incomes, raising prices beyond the increase in their input costs (not to mention an egg-fixing scheme that was recently cracked). But that’s in the rearview mirror now, with margins back to their historical 1-2 percent range.

Source (see ftnt 2)

I was hanging out with my Marine Lieutenant nephew the other day and he was bragging about 20% discounted prices at the base commissary. Perhaps there’s a play where we open that up to civilians but those stores are non-profits, tax free, and subsidized by the DoD to the tune of around $1.5 billion/year. Mamdani’s public grocery idea seems related to this.

But look again at those margins. It’s a reasonably competitive sector, at least nationally (there are, of course, too many food deserts out there, particularly in rural America). Wouldn’t private grocers have a legit beef (aisle 2!) if the government were to subsidize competition?

The way this gets resolved, then, is picking the low-hanging fruit (aisle 3!—the dad jokes just write themselves on this one)—end Trump’s tariffs, restoring $’s cut from SNAP—enforcing greater competition in the food-production sector, and letting enough time pass for people to acclimate to the pandemic-era shocks and the Trump era aftershocks.

Until then, we may not have a grocery-price emergency, but we do have a grocery price problem.