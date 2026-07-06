Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Anthony Evans's avatar
Anthony Evans
14h

The money left over for food..... in the majority of households has become a amaller and smaller amount in a %!!!

Just ask a few works about the money the spend on everything but food that is essential in their household. Insurance, home payment, and car expenses alone strip most budgets to the bone.

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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
14h

I'm glad you mentioned the market concentration in the meatpacking industry, albeit parenthetically. We don't buy meat, but our grocery bills have definitely increased, and we're buying a lot more store-brand products. I wonder how much market concentration exists in the production and distribution of other food products. I read recently that a major supplier made the decision to stop serving independent grocery stores in Manhattan (or maybe all of NYC), making it harder for these stores to compete.

As you say, the grocery sector is "reasonably competitive" nationally, but that's not always the case locally, especially in rural areas. There is a disturbing trend towards grocery sector consolidation that has made products more expensive. See https://ilsr.org/article/independent-business/interactive-map-and-brief-reveal-root-cause-of-americas-grocery-crisis/. Walmart, which has a 20% share of the market, has a long record of anticompetitive practices, as does Amazon (Amazon and Whole Foods hold a combined 8% share, and have experienced the largest annual increases). This has to play a role in rising grocery prices.

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