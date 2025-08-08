Jared’s Substack

Mason Frichette
10h

JB: "Apparently, Stephen Moore, a long-term conservative economics fixture in DC politics..."

Language matters. I have constant criticisms for the language the NY Times uses to describe Trump and Republicans, because the paper draws from a bottomless well of euphemisms that help to normalize the dangerously radical behavior of both.

Stephen Moore has been around for decades and for all those years he has been lying shamelessly about "economics." Just because he has been a major apologist for dishonesty does not earn him the title of "conservative." As in the case of Trump, the GOP, and the six SCOTUS majority justices calling Moore "conservative" is typical, but it is typical of gross misidentification. There is nothing truly "conservative" about any of them, and every Democrat, liberal, or progressive who uses that word to describe them is doing a disservice to the truth. These are all far right-wing extremists. There is nothing "conservative" about them and they should never be referred to as "conservative." This country can have a healthy democracy with conservatives in the government and acting as commentators and experts. However, none of those people I've included in this comment can legitimately be considered to be "conservative."

I know it is probably hopeless to expect old-timers like JB to stop using that inaccurate, unhelpful, and even destructive word, but neither will I stop trying to point out how foolish that is. (Note: I'm older than JB.) I respect both Paul Krugman and Jared Bernstein, but their using the word "conservative" to describe fascists, authoritarian thugs, and pathological liars such as Moore is similar to the mistake they made in 2024 to constantly talk about how great the economy was. It was only good in traditional statistical terms. It was not seen as good at all by millions of disaffected voters, who, because of that, voted for Donald Trump. No single word should every be used to describe something as complex as our economy and in which people have radically different ideas about whether it is positive or negative for them as individuals or for some groups.

Rather than call Moore "a long-term conservative economics fixture in DC politics," refer to him as what he is: A long-term pathological liar and apologist for failed right-wing economic ideas. If that seems too harsh, then I would suggest that indicates someone who is not up to fighting Trump effectively. It is not merely an opinion that Moore is as I have described him. It is hard, objective truth.

Mason Frichette
10h

JB: "His BLS chart seemed to add the initial revision to the final revision which makes no sense, but I can’t believe he would do that so maybe there’s a better explanation."

Oh, Mr. Bernstein, you are too old and too intelligent to be that naive about Stephen Moore. There is nothing dishonest or stupid that Moore won't do in order to "make his case."

