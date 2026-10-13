Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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J. David Cox's avatar
J. David Cox
Oct 13

I think otherwise. The economy and cost of living are not #1 priority. Not even close. Neither is the war in Iran. Your first priority is getting rid of TRUMP, getting rid of his cronies and fixing the Constitution so that a 34-times convicted felon can NEVER even walk past 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Ya'll gotta be able to remove a president much, much quicker. This reign of corruption is a farce and a crime of epic proportions for America and priority #2 is apologizing to the rest of the world in meaningful and visibly manifest ways. Start by supporting NATO BIGTIME and UKRAINE even more so. And, honestly, ya'll gotta put trillions into educating your people. Ya'll have proven to be pretty damn ignorant.

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Ellen
Oct 13Edited

I was just listening to Jon Stewart's latest podcast, an interview with labor economist Kathryn Anne Edwards, and she advocates for separating health insurance from employment. Curious to know your thoughts on this, Jared. I think it would benefit both workers and employers.

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