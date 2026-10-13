My decades in economic policy work have taught me to live by the mantra: hope for the best, plan for the worst. For example, maybe AI will generate growth effects to save our fiscal bacon, but I wouldn’t count on it and therefore I and others have been leaning into fiscal solutions (also, if AI-induced growth solves the fiscal problem while costing millions their jobs, it leaves us with an even more urgent problem).

But I’d like to temporarily suspend that mantra in favor of this one: I strongly suggest progressives hope for the best and plan for the best. That is, should the midterms break Ds way such that they have the majority in at least the House, policymakers should be ready to hit the ground sprinting on an agenda to answer the top concerns of the voters who put them there.

It’s fair to say that if Ds win, their victory will in no small part be driven by the same economic/affordability anti-incumbency that has prevailed not just here but in most democracies. People are unhappy with the cost-of-living, or more accurately, what things costs relative to what they earn.

Of course, we already know that much of the midterm electorate is sick of not one but three C’s: costs, chaos, corruption. And many voters are motivated by other issues, including reproductive choice, rule of law, and much more. But as is my wont, I’ll focus on costs/affordability. The fact that Trump lied to a decisive group of swing voters about this is now widely understood, and if the polls are in the ballpark—a non-trivial “if,” I know—then it’s a good bet that it will be an urgent priority to quickly get to work on the issue.

But surely, especially if Ds win the majority just in the House, I don’t expect them to legislate anything?!

Surely, I do! And you should to. I don’t expect Trump to sign anything useful in this space, but I expect the majority to pass helpful bills in the Y/P space.

This ratio is economese for real incomes or earnings. Y means some version of incomes/wages/wages*hours (i.e., earnings) and P means prices. In other words, Y/P is shorthand for the policy agenda that goes after both sides of the affordability crunch.

For example, raising the minimum wage, a loooong overdue intervention, targets “Y” (there’s some evidence that part of the increase bleeds into P, but far below 1-to-1). There are numerous proposals out there—I wrote about EPIs good one here. CAP will add another one to the mix soon. Post-election, any new D majorities should quickly coalesce around one of these and make it table stakes for the ‘28 presidential. The public is with me on this, btw—this is a recent WSJ poll of registered voters:

Other income-adjacent proposals include restoring cuts to SNAP and Medicaid—spending on necessities is “fungible,” meaning you gotta make such expenditures so any help with such spending means more discretionary income. Tax credits like the Child Tax Credit—the one team Biden expanded during the pandemic which sharply drove down child poverty—also fit into this space.

“P”-side (price) policies come straight out of the affordability agenda and they have been proliferating. Importantly, I’m definitely not talking about lowering the overall price level, which would require a deep recession (to state the obvious, the inflation inducing tariffs and war both have to go). Instead, I’m talking specific prices of key budget components. CAP, where I’m a policy fellow, has deep roots in this space, with recent and forthcoming affordability-motivated plans on housing, healthcare, groceries, utilities, insurance, and more. I recently featured the Kitchen Table Project’s healthcare plan, with its unique focus on helping folks with out-of-pocket costs.

BTW, Axios tells me the following this AM:

Supporters of Medicare for All now outnumber opponents by nearly 2-to-1, according to a new Axios-Ipsos American Health Index survey of U.S. adults. Two-thirds of survey respondents — and half of Republicans — said the federal government should be willing to spend more tax dollars to lower health care costs for Americans.

My SIEPR colleagues Neale and Abi make a compelling, empirical argument that “with healthcare costs already among voters’ top concerns, these shocks may create the next generational window for reform.” From what I can tell from progressive candidates, “Medicare For All” sometimes means “Medicare for More” or a “public option” wherein non-elderly individuals and workers/employers can chose coverage from Medicare along side the current private choices. Here’s a good explainer.

While I know some universalists object to such incrementalism, Medicare for More can evolve into Mcare for All: A policymaker I know recently told me about a floor debate on the issue, wherein his R opponent said something to the effect of, “you just want to add Medicare as an option because it’s better and more affordable than the private options!” Guilty as charged.

Not one to get over my skis, I’ll have more to say about which specific proposals have the best chance of meeting the moment, but for now, let me leave you with these points.

First, there will be pressure to hold Trump and the Rs accountable for their lawlessness, corruption, and straight-up violations of their pledges to protect the Constitution. I’ve written about the essential project of De-Trumpifying federal gov’t, combing through the rules to find and close the type of loopholes that authoritarians exploit.

This is essential work. But to my mind—and I admit once again that I’m no political analyst—it is secondary to signaling the electorate that the affordability work is well underway. In this context, sequencing matters a lot, especially to the decisive group of swing voters who care a lot more about affordability than accountability. Again, to me and probably many of you, the latter is just as important as the former. But not everyone feels that way, and it is the urgency of the affordability squeeze that may determine the outcome on Nov 3.

Second, re the just-mentioned urgency, this work needs to start ASAP, with the leadership organizing the troops around these proliferating policy options targeting both incomes and, in the specific cases noted above, prices—the Y/P agenda. In this case, “planning for the best” means not waking up on Nov 5 with a new majority and asking “what now?” It means waking up and sprinting forward with a full swath of affordability proposals at the ready!