I take it by now that you’ve heard President Trump’s lecture on how his trade war will lower the quantity while raising the price of dolls, and how the kids should all be okay with that because…I’m not sure why, but it has something to do with great things coming. Certainly, things that are hopefully much better than what we’ve actually been getting, including tanking consumer and business confidence and an economic contraction in the first quarter.

Trump’s diatribe reminded me of Treasury Sec’y Bessent’s argument that we shouldn’t conflate buying cheap flat screen TVs with the American Dream.

It is clear that part of the administration’s goal of decoupling from China is to reduce the flow of cheap goods into America. They often talk about this flow with real disdain, arguing that we’d all be better off without it, that life has a higher purpose than cheap goods.

As I’ve written before, this is symptom of the great flip in trade policy. Under traditional, comparative-advantage trade policy, people are consumers, not workers. Trade expands supply, allows for specialization, and lowers costs, so the more the better.

Under populist trade policy, people are workers, not consumers. Any trade reduction that onshores a job is worth the bump in consumer prices. They explicitly envision making more toys here, not to mention screwing together iPhones.

Both framings are wrong; the enlightened path is the middle way, as people are both consumers and workers. But that’s not what I wanted to talk about today.

What seems so clueless about this admonition of people to get over their desire for cheap imports is that it neglects their income constraints. You are well within your rights to argue that the extent to which too many American families depend on cheap imports to make ends meet is a serious global problem, one that facilitates low pay here and even lower pay in the exporting countries.

But it’s not okay to fail to recognize that households in the bottom 40% of the U.S. are liquidity constrained, and, given their incomes—<$33k in 2023—need either better pay, more income supports, or, barring those, access to less expensive goods. Anyone who’s not in a bubble knows how hard it is to get by on incomes in that range, given the costs of housing, child care, transportation, food, etc. If you don’t believe me, spend a few minutes on EPI’s Family Budget Calculator tool. Plug in the lowest cost places you can think of and you still won’t get close to the average income of the bottom 40%.

In fact, the problem low-income American families face is precisely how much prices have gone up for the necessities in the family budget, many of which are not tradeable goods (e.g., child care, housing), relative to the prices of a lot of the goods that may soon not, courtesy of the trade war, be lining the aisles of Target and Walmart.

What’s worse is that Trump and Congressional Republicans are hitting vulnerable families from two sides. One, by making their discretionary spending more costly through the tariffs, and two, by reducing their access to health coverage and nutritional support through their budget cuts, the “savings” from which are then applied to offset the cost of their tax cuts for the wealthiest.

They then have the audacity to blow off concerns about the hit to families’ living standards as people not sufficiently appreciating the any-day-now-cascading benefits of the trade war or the true nature of the American dream.

The only thing good I can say about this is that it gives the opposition party a huge target to go after. It has to be increasingly obvious to non-MAGA Trump voters that they bet on the wrong pony. Woe betide the Ds if they can’t present them with a viable alternative.