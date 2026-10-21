Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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John Daschbach's avatar
John Daschbach
5d

Housing completions per person is a meaningless number because the relevant number is housing occupancy. A 6 bedroom, 5 bath house, like mine, with one person living in it is completely different from a 1 bedrrom 600 sq/ft apartment. In terms of real economics we chose to build much larger housing per person over the past century. We have a huge amount of unused housing space, bedrooms and bathrooms, filling the suburbs of many US cities. Here in Colorado we have had a large post-pandemic building boom in the mountains for recreation properties which are unused much of the year. Probably every person temporarily renting the new housing in the mountains has housing elsewhere. We built more housing but it doesn't house more people on net.

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Michael Massagli's avatar
Michael Massagli
5d

Somewhere in this 'can't afford to move out' phenomenon it seems like there's an important block on worker's being able to afford to live in reasonable proximity to where they work. I'm having a hard time articulating the point, but a lot of boomers are aging in the house they moved into early in their careers and where they raised their kids. After they left the labor force, there were job vacancies that got filled, or would be filled if workers were available. But if the boomers won't move on at a price workers can afford, where are we?

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