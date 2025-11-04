At the advice of a friend, I listened to this NY Times Daily episode about Amazon’s plan to aggressively automate and replace large swaths—perhaps even a majority—of its workforce with robots (which the company extremely annoyingly wants us to call cobots; I will not do so). The headline and picture above gives you the gist.

This raises at least two questions, each of which generates sub-questions. One, how real is this aspiration? Is it happening now or is it a work in progress that may or may not pan out? What role is AI playing? Will it really lead to widespread displacement of workers, blue- and white-collar alike? How does this relate to the broader set of anecdotes about increasing layoffs? If this is happening, what implications does it have for the impacted workers’ living standards, their basic dignity, for economy-wide inequality?

These are the questions addressed—in compelling detail—by this excellent podcast (the quality of the Daily, on a daily basis, is really something), based on the reporting of the guest, Karen Weise. I’ll briefly summarize but there’s no way I’ll capture everything in the pod, so you should listen to it.

Instead, I’ll focus more on a question that always comes up for me, and maybe you as well, when I hear stories like this, or for that matter, when I use the electronic checkout at the grocery store: how do we feel about technology that takes aways peoples’ jobs?

Before that, a few points from the Amazon analysis:

—According to internal docs, the company would like to automate 75% of its workforce, which now stands at >1 million, up from 400,000 pre-pandemic, by 2033.

—If you’ve read my work on this issue, I always stress the question of whether tech in the workplace is augmenting or displacing. Does it help make incumbent workers more productive or does it replace them? According to Weise, “you see a focus now on not augmenting workers, but actually avoiding hiring people…”

—AI is both enabling the robots to get a lot better while also generating high costs for the company, thereby leading them to cut labor costs to support AI costs.

—Economists like to divide everything into “demand side” and “supply side.” All else equal, more demand raises costs; more supply lowers costs. Tech-induced productivity gains are considered supply-side gains, which should lower costs. As Weise stresses, this has been one of AMZNs guiding lights from their inception: get cheaper stuff out the door faster.

That’s all for now on that part, though there’s much more in the piece. But let’s turn to the main event for this post.

More output—or, in the case of services, more throughput (“stack ‘em high and let ‘em fly”)—in fewer hours is the definition of how productivity grows. And for many economists, productivity growth is the most important economic variable because, as many (incorrectly) say, it is key determinant of living standards. More output per hour leads to higher living standards, and vice versa.

What’s incorrect about that? It’s missing the distributional dimension, which, as economic inequality has grown, has become a lot more important. What’s missing is the word “potential.” Faster productivity growth has the potential to deliver higher living standards to those in the economy that’s generating more output per hour, but the gains have to reach them. This famous graph from the Economic Policy Institute broke this story decades ago.

Much of my policy work, and that of countless bold and bright colleagues, has been in the service of trying to close that gap.

But unless the pie is growing, worrying about how the slices are divvied up is fruitless (I’m envisioning a fruit pie, of course). So, for those of us who are both pro-growth and pro-workers-getting-their-fair-share, the Amazon robot story is a double-edged sword. Without faster productivity growth, that “potential” I leaned on above doesn’t exist outside of zero-sum taking from one group and giving to another.

When I read stories like this, or when I consider using the auto-checkout (which, in my and every other boomer’s case, does eventually involve an actual person coming over to flash their card and restart the damn robot), I think of both sides of this equation, as does Weise. She points out that while Amazon warehouse jobs pay above minimum wage with health care and parental leave, they’re also quite physically and mentally stressful.

In this regard, I don’t think it’s a reach to argue that society as a whole would be better off if robots do such work, but if and only if doing so doesn’t lead to widespread, lasting spells of joblessness for those displaced by the technology. In other words, there’s a clear role for public policy to figure out how we can have our productivity-gain cake and eat it too.

This may sound fanciful—you can have more productivity or you can have more work for humans, but you can’t have both. But that’s demonstrably wrong. As I’ve shown in various posts, the very-long-term trend is gradually rising productivity alongside gradually rising hours of work.

But that’s highly aggregate. It provides comfort to macroeconomists that the increased “supply-side” gains from productivity growth have long been met with increased job-generating demand to help re-employ those displaced. But at the ground level, it often doesn’t work that way.

Fabian Millet, Google’s chief economist, and Diane Coyle, made precisely that point in a recent, worth-reading, WaPo oped, citing a relevant example from our history:

However, technology’s impacts are distributed unevenly, so certain groups are likely to bear more of the transition costs. For example, when AT&T introduced automated switching in the 1920s, it was a major shock for telephone operators. Though overall employment was not reduced, some operators saw their wages go down or exited the labor force.

The authors then assert the following: “The key is training workers to make the most of AI.”

That’s part of the key, for sure. I’m all for it and we don’t do nearly enough of it. But I warn you, it is almost certainly insufficient.

We don’t know, at this point, how deep is the threat of AI job displacement. We’ve got anecdotes; we lack data. Last seen, the unemployment rate was still low, and, Weise’s story aside, along with the fact that we’re not getting the damn jobs reports (%^&*!!) layoffs have yet to pop in alarming ways (though, again, that’s a macro observation; for laid-off workers, “one” is the only number that matters).

But you know my methods around such questions: hope for the best but plan for the worst. So, here’s what I think we should do.

The government should set up a public fund to be used to support a guaranteed jobs program to reemploy workers displaced by AI. The fund is capitalized by the AI firms, through a tiny tax on their valuation, which, for the Mag 7, is currently $22 trillion (I know, there is no such valuation tax, but 0.01% of $22 trillion is over $2 billion!; but whatever the tax, the point is they pony up the $ for this fund, part of which is used for guaranteed jobs while the residual is invested like a sovereign wealth fund to self-finance).

I and others have laid some of the policy groundwork for a guaranteed jobs program, about which I’ll say more in a future post. But the point is we don’t leave this AI/robot displacement to the market or cross our fingers and hope we can retrain enough displaced workers to ensure their dignity through work. We ensure it by insuring it, through a guaranteed jobs program.

And don’t tell me “but there’s no more work for them to do! AI will be doing everything! Do you just want to pay one group of people to bury money and another group to dig it up?!”

BS. There’s public infrastructure to build and repair. There’s a growing share of retirees who need help with all kinds of things (I speak from personal experience); there’s kids who need skilled daycare providers; there’s lonely people who need companionship. We suffer a lack of skilled artisans essential for everyday life, from plumbers, to nurses, to home builders, to vehicle repairers. There’s arts, there’s music, there’s streaming entertainment, all of which we will need more of.

I know that this is a big, ambitious lift and that I’m proposing it at a moment when the federal government can’t even keep the lights on. So, sure, there’s a lot of policy capacity that would need to be restored if we were to have a public sector capable of operationalizing such an ambitious plan.

But I’d argue that’s the case no matter what. We have huge challenges coming at us, of which only one was the topic of this particular Daily episode. But given the centrality of work to the American people, and the essential linkage between labor remuneration and people’s physical and spiritual well-being, this is challenge we must meet, and this proposal strikes me as one way to do so.