I think the solution ultimately will be a guaranteed job suitable to a person's skills and physical and mental abilities coupled with a guaranteed minimum income. Obviously, this would require returning to the tax systems that served the US well before the 1980s: a strong, steeply progressive personal and business income tax without tax shelters and loopholes and a strong and steeply progressive federal estate and gift tax. It's a simple matter of income and wealth redistribution to eliminate the obscene concentration of wealth that has resulted from 40 years of trickle down, supply side, voodoo Republican economics and tax policy. Reformed tax policy, coupled with strong anti trust and regulatory enforcement to reign in the numerous excesses of late stage predatory capitalism and oligarchy would get the US a long way forward to fairly sharing the benefits of automation that seem certain to result from the ongoing massive investments in AI. But, I'll never live to see it. I only hope that someone will.

During Biden’s time in office, I’d tell anyone who’d listen, that this is the first time I’d ever seen an economy in which anyone who needed or wanted a job could get one easily. I think we had something like 2 million jobs that went unfilled. All I ever heard back was crickets… and bitching about the price of gas and eggs. smh

