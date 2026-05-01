BLUF: Yes, AI investment is powering a lot of growth these days, but consumer spending is still 70% of the U.S. economy, and as goes the consumer, so goes the economy. For years, many consumers have been stressed by high prices but that hasn’t stopped them from robustly parting with their earnings, whether from paychecks or portfolios. Now, at least for less well off consumers, there are signs that the headwinds might be getting to them. That’s not enough to stall growth, but it’s not going to feel great to a lot of folks who are already struggling with affordability challenges.

C vs I: Can AI Replace the American Consumer?

Many analysts, including yours truly, pointed out something unusual in yesterday’s GDP report on the 2% real growth in Q1: the contribution to growth from business investment (1.4 ppts) surpassed that of consumer spending (1.1 ppts). That has happened in 14% of the quarters in GDP history (since the mid-1940s), so it’s not unprecedented. But given all the hype about how much AI investment has been driving growth, it’s worth a look at the bar chart below.

First, consumer spending comprises a much larger share of GDP than biz investment, of which AI is a subset (68% vs 14%). Of course, in any given quarter, such shares do punch above and below their weight, as noted, and there’s no question that AI investment—which, ftr, continues to look bubbly to me—has been driving growth forward in recent quarters. But, as my historical calculation shows, that’s atypical.

Second, both C and I contain imports, but I more than C. GDP accounting—the D is for “domestic”—nets out spending on and investing in imports, and such spending has driven trade deficits for many decades, including the -2.5% you see in the figure above. I’m roughly estimating, but as much as half of AI equipment investments are imported, while the import share of consumer spending is closer to 10% (if that sounds low, recall that most spending is on services).

Third, while investment-led growth is a fine thing—consumption is for today; investment is for tomorrow—if pressure on inflation-adjusted incomes are holding some folks back from spending on their needs and wants, that’s not going to do much for already damaged consumer vibes.

So, no. I don’t think AI replaces C. Now, with all that throat clearing out of the way, how’s the U.S. consumer doing?

In the aggregate, pretty good. The lighter line below shows yearly growth in C, which definitely decelerated last year, and the darker line shows C’s contribution to the quarterly growth rate. Those numbers look okay to me, if not gangbusters.

But turn your eyeballs to this figure, from the vault of Mark Zandi and the Moody’s team:

To be clear, Mark et al are making an educated guess, using other distributional sources to break these trends out of the aggregated spending data, so I’d consider them directionally indicative versus etched in stone. But here are some slightly harder numbers that get a similar point across, from something else I’m working on:

In terms of spending, while many consumers are struggling these days with tough affordability issues, those with stock portfolios weighted toward the tech sector have seen their stock wealth appreciate significantly, as optimism re future expected profit streams are juicing stock valuations today (which, for the record, does not mean those expected profits are a sure thing; bubble concerns loom large). According to Fed data, inflation-adjusted stock wealth among the wealthiest 10 percent of households rose by $7 trillion last year. In such cases, there’s a well-established “wealth effect” wherein around 2 percent of that added wealth finds its way into consumer spending. That amounts to $140 billion added to consumer spending last year, or close to a third of the increase in real spending.

The problem, as I stressed in my note yesterday, is that mid- and lower-income people/consumers are facing some strong headwinds. Nominal wages are growing at about the same pace as war-juiced inflation, leading to much diminished paycheck buying power. Gas was $4.39 this AM, up from just below $3 per-war. I’ve shared our SIEPR calculations on how we expect this war tax to take ~$950 for family incomes this year. And remember, folks in the low end of the income scale face another big loss this year: the budget cuts to health and nutritional-support programs. These factors are already in play in Zandi’s K-shaped split shown above, and they’re not likely to improve any time soon.

Given the high net worth and equally high acquisitiveness of the smaller share of households doing much better these days, I expect real spending to stay positive. In my outlook from the other day, I guesstimated a 1.3% increase in real spending this year, which I see today is the same as GS’s forecast, so good for me (or bad for both of us…we’ll see). But that’s low relative to ‘23-’25 rates of 2-3 percent. Add in the tailwinds for AI investment, and you get GDP forecasts that look a lot like what we saw yesterday, with growth in the 2% range, fueled by okay but bifurcated C and strong I.

That’s fine in the aggregate but aggregates don’t pay your rent or grocery bills.