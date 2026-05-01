Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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David Parrish
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I have only rudimentary understanding of economics, but I have been saying for some time now that the typical measurements offered to show the state of the national economy don't measure the right things. Your column today helps to clarify that I am right.

The bottom 80% haven't been doing well for some time, and the current administration seems just fine with that. What I think is really missing from this equation is the political unrest coming from a conflagration of headwinds: healthcare, childcare, tariffs, A.I., and the majority SCOTUS's view that we are in a post-discrimination era which gives them the authority to overrule Congress. Meanwhile, we have a President who cares only about the stock market and how many inside deals he and his family can make. If we aren't able to see a blue wave this Nov., our nation is headed for the rocks...as in crashing.

It's amazing to me what damage can be done to an economy headed the right direction (and correcting for past errors) in just over a year's time. Too bad the voters didn't see through the lies and grift of Trump. If we are able to claim the White House again after Trump, I hope you will be still available and willing to help guide the ship, Mr. Bernstein!

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