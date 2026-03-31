Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Kathleen Weber
5h

This post was written with excellent clarity.

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Javaman
5h

So, we effectively repealed the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999. We had a predictable financial crisis that metastasized into a global, deep recession in 2008-09. Now, we have so much income and wealth inequality that substantial proportions of global credit are being put at extraordinary risk. But wait, there’s more. We have sunk so much money into AI that we are now worried that its bubble will burst. Just another variation on extraordinary risk. We keep failing the Stanford Marshmallow Test.

The problem is that the rest of us pay the penalty. And have to keep paying.

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