I wasn't kidding...
Strong Industrial production bumping up Q4 GDP estimate
We didn’t talk a lot about industrial production, but it popped nicely in December, up 0.9% against expectations for 0.2%. Also, residential housing came in a bit above expectations (housing market still way too soft—damn mortgage rate >7%!).
These two reports have at least one shop raising their Q4 GDP estimate to 2.6%. I think that’s a bit high, but looking good for Q4.
