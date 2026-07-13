Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
12h

"they’re explicitly going after the undocumented"

They're also going after the documented. For example, going after naturalized citizens https://www.cbsnews.com/news/denaturalization-citizenship-us-justice-department/

Reply
Share
Theodora30's avatar
Theodora30
11hEdited

The story that almost never gets told is that for decades Republicans have pretended to oppose illegal immigration in order to please their growing working class base. However they refused to do anything to stop it to please their supporters in the business and farming community who loved that cheap, easily exploited labor.

The media knows that this Republican hypocrisy has gone on for decades but instead of exposing that blatant hypocrisy most chose to play along with Republicans’ claims to be tough on immigration. Mitt Romney is an another example of that blatantly dishonest game. Romney campaigned on cracking down on employers who use undocumented labor — which is something Republicans could have always supported if they were really serious about controlling illegal immigration. Unfortunately for Mitt his hypocrisy it was revealsed that he employed undocumented workers to do his yard work. Mitt then used the convenient excuse that it was the contractor supplying the labor who was to blame. And Mitt isn’t the only Republican presidential candidate who violated immigration laws to save money. Trump used undocumented workers from Poland to help build Trump Tower and was sued by those workers for grossly underpaying them. He paid a $1 million plus fine yet journalists and pundits mostly choose to ignore that even story.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture