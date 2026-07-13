One must be thoroughly unsurprised to read of the tragic killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo at the hands of ICE officials. Why unsurprised? Because the killers of Alex Pretti and Renee Good remain at large, as the federal gov’t blocks local prosecutors from access to the information they need to pursue the case. The feds are already doing the same thing with Salgado Araujo’s case, including their usual accusations that the victim, an undocumented construction worker who’d lived here without incident for 35 years, tried to weaponize his vehicle, though past instances confirm that “video evidence and testimony from witnesses contradicted the agency’s initial accounts, establishing that the officers were not in danger and, in some cases, acted as the aggressors.” Similar accounts are already surfacing in this case.

Why is this happening? At one level, that’s a deep question about how the nation devolved into such a lawless moment, how the authoritarian Trump regime, enabled by the do-nothing R majority, evades accountability. It’s an obviously important question but it’s not the one I’m asking today. Instead, I want to look at the much more narrow labor-market rationale for the administration’s massive deportation push. And I want to do so through the lens of an excellent, new Brookings paper by Escobari, Seyal, and Beach on the job market impacts of this surge.

The main reason for the ICE surge is the intense xenophobia of the Trump administration, led in these efforts by Stephen Miller. It’s the oldest play in the book for authoritarian, faux populists to point to some group or other and claim “they’re taking your jobs, your homes, your tax dollars, blah, blah, etc.!!”

The labor market rationale argues that if we kick out immigrants, there will be more jobs and higher pay for native-born American workers. And let’s keep it real: they’re explicitly going after the undocumented, but the more immigrants—legal or otherwise—who leave the country and the fewer that enter, the better as far as they’re concerned.

So, what has been, so far, the employment impact of ICE’s “shock and awe”—their words—campaign?

Readers may recall that in a recent post on the evolution of minimum wage research, I noted that economists took advantage of geographical differences, comparing outcomes in places that raised their wage floor to those that did not. The idea behind such “quasi-experimental” design is to isolate the impact of the intervention by comparing, say, employment differences across the different places.

The Brookings paper taps variation in the extent of ICE surges across cities, which the authors obtained through FOIA requests of ICE arrest records. They then compared such arrests in ‘25 to those in ‘24 and labeled “‘surge cities’ [as] those with enough of a jump in arrests to place them in the top 25% of all cities in our sample. 86 cities comprise that top quartile. The remaining 255 cities serve as the comparison group.” The research question is thus how employment outcomes differ between the two groups.

Before we get to the findings, let’s noodle for a second on what we’d expect. The first question is did the ICE surge actually occur, such that arrests in ‘25 were well above those in ‘24? Was there an actual policy intervention to measure here? Anyone paying attention knows that of course there was—see their figures 1-2 or the figure below.

Now, given the research question re employment, unless those arrests and subsequent deportations all occurred among immigrants who came here to hang out and watch TV (i.e., non-workers), we’d expect to see not only employment losses from heightened arrests, but bigger losses in places where more arrests occurred.

That’s what they found, but that wasn’t all they found (my bold):

Job losses in surge cities far exceeded the number of people arrested, and the damage extended well beyond the workers who were directly targeted. The pattern of excess job loss is consistent with fear-driven labor withdrawal, business disruption, and weaker local demand. Beyond the direct removal of undocumented residents in the first half of 2025, ICE’s enforcement damaged regional economies.

Here’s their key result. The line measures the percentage gap in employment between high-surge and other cities. It’s notable that pre-surge, the difference was about zero. That’s statistically useful because it means the quasi experimental (surge) and control (non-surge) groups had similar employment trends pre-surge, which helps to more reliably isolate the employment impact of the intervention.

Based on the setup of the research, arrests surged for varying number of months in different cities. E.g., in Denver “enforcement surged in January 2025, so we can follow employment outcomes for eight months…In Kansas City…enforcement surged in June, so we can only follow employment outcomes for three months.” Across the full set of 86 surge cities for all post-surge months for which they had jobs data, the gap—the impact of the surge on job loss—was 0.73%. There were 51 cities where they have enough data to track employment “at least six months after the local surge.” In those cases, the employment losses were twice as large (1.48%) as the full sample.

As noted, these job losses—the 0.73% equates to 668,000 jobs lost due to surge— exceeded the number of arrests, and they reached well beyond the immigrant workers:

In these 86 surge cities, ICE made around 52,000 excess arrests. But arrests are only a proxy for a far broader disruption, including visible raids and heightened ICE presence. Each excess arrest, as a proxy for the broader enforcement shock, is associated with 13 jobs lost overall, jobs previously held by both immigrants and American-born workers…In the 51 cities where we can observe outcomes at least six months after the surge began [the 1.48% gap]…the excess arrest-to-job-losses ratio rises to 30.

I should note that the researchers do not directly observe the immigrant status of the job losers, and use parameters from other studies to estimate the losses to American and immigrant workers. But their data does show which sectors lost jobs, and they find that “[s]ectors where immigrant workers are heavily represented, such as construction and accommodation and food services, sustained the deepest direct job losses.”

How does this happen? What triggers this negative jobs multiplier?

There are at least three triggers. First, the intensity—even lawlessness, and even murderous lawlessness—has a chilling effect on many immigrants beyond ICE’s direct targets. Many such persons also cut back on work and more broadly, economic activity. Second, workplace functions are, of course, highly integrated such that when some employees leave, other work is negatively affected. Construction is an obvious example: if the teams building the frame and foundation don’t show up, there’s less for drywallers and roofers to do. “…job losses can ripple outward to affect everyone working on the project, hitting project managers, equipment operators, electricians, and building inspectors—roles predominantly filled by American workers.”

The third trigger is the one that purveyors of anti-immigration economics always ignore: immigrants don’t just create supply, they also create demand. Both the direct arrest and deportation impacts in tandem with the chilling impacts reduced commerce, negatively impacting workers in fields that don’t have large immigrant employment shares (my bold):

…industries with very few immigrant workers, such as arts and entertainment, also contracted sharply in surge cities. This finding is not consistent with a simple story of workforce removal. It is consistent with fear-driven demand suppression. When enforcement actions dominate the news, and people stop going out, businesses lose customers and cut staff, regardless of who their workers are.

While I found this to be a particularly careful and thoughtful study, there are always unanswered questions. One is that these are short-run results. When employment in a firm or sector is negatively shocked like this, it takes the firm/sector a while to adjust to the new equilibrium. New workers must be hired, trained, and integrated into the process. It’s possible that, eventually, the line in their figure above would trend back up to zero. But I wouldn’t count on it, and there’s some research that shows lasting damage to communities who have undergone such disruptions.

Finally, one thing I’ve wondered is what happens to workers’ wages in the face of these labor supply and consumer demand shocks. The sudden supply shortfall should push up the wages of those still in place, though fear-driven demand suppression pushes the other way. A useful next step in this research would be to investigate wage impacts.

But those are mere details. The point is that the Trump admin’s attack on immigration is not only not working. It’s doing economic damage to scores of innocent bystanders. No question, such economic impacts pale beside the human rights violation and state-sanctioned killings which are then covered up. But they too are important, and it’s useful to have evidence of their impacts.