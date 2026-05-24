Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
19m

So far, it's "negotiations" via trump's SM posts, and we all know how those have gone: he alternately posts some encouraging then threatening nonsense, the Iranians mock him, and ultimately NO change. More of the same here until we hear something both conclusive and confirmatory from the Iranian side ONLY, and not before.

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Frank Modica's avatar
Frank Modica
34m

This looks to me like deja vu all over again. It's not at all clear just what Iran has agreed to and I certainly wouldn't put any weight on statements from Trump. Remember the "deal" they negotiated in Pakistan? How'd that work out?

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