I’ve lived in two places in my adult life: New York City and DC. The first runs on money, the second runs on power.

Obviously, I’m being reductionist. Back when I roamed the streets of Manhattan, I ran on pizza, bagels and (when I was flush) whitefish, and having a drink (and making it last) at Bradlees in the Village, sitting a few feet from the greatest jazz musicians in the world, like Tommy Flanagan, Hank Jones, George Mraz, Red Mitchell.

Anyway, now I’m spending time in Silicon Valley, which runs on tech, of course, but specifically on AI, characterized by optimism about the future, mostly among the older inhabitants, and angst about the future among the younger set.

The question I get most often is around AI’s economic impact, and my usual, snarky answer is “this is the thing we know the least about yet say the most about.” But I’m retiring that hoary assessment. Instead, I’ll share some broad thoughts on what I think we know and don’t know (more detailed analysis to come, as one of my SIEPR colleagues has an excellent review of the lit forthcoming).

The two most pressing econ questions are AI’s impact on jobs and productivity, which are, of course, related. Productivity is output per hour, and hours = work. I have little doubt that AI will boost productivity, as has been the case with many past technologies (including the internet, though it took a while to show up).

But what about jobs? We don’t yet know whether AI will be mostly displacing or complementary, i.e., cost people their jobs or make them more productive at their jobs. The folks out here, and I’m talking both AI optimists and AI pessimists, are pretty convinced it’s going to lead to higher unemployment. The youth are particularly concerned, and I don’t blame them. They’ve invested big in their education (I’m at Stanford U right now) and they’re nervous about their expected ROI.

But there simply isn’t strong, compelling evidence yet of systemic job displacement. There’s research on both sides, but I’d say the bulk tends to lean toward the finding that AI adoption by firm or sector and unemployment aren’t particularly correlated…yet.

And then there’s this:

Yes, it’s very long run and very aggregate, and hours, in particular, are cyclical, but the fact is that productivity and hours worked both rise together over time, full stop. How can this be? Shouldn’t tech progress, proxied here by higher output per hour worked, reduce hours?

NO! It should not. That framing of the issue leaves out the intervening variable of demand. The internet gave birth to gobs more demand and opportunities, from investment to consumer spending (have you bought anything on AMZN yet today??). Before that, think about how the railroads opened up the land for more commerce.

Of course, these examples decidedly do not preclude job displacements. I will not use economists’ favorite anodyne word—”transition”—to paper over a lot of pain that could be coming, which some argue is here already. But that latter thought takes me to this NYT oped from the other day, by Aaron Zamost, which I found elucidating about the current AI/jobs debate.

Mr. Zamost was one of the 4,000 people laid off at Block, Jack Dorsey’s latest venture, under what was dubbed a “radical AI restructuring.” But as Zamost puts it:

The question on minds everywhere: Is A.I. a terrifying new reality in which the work they do might no longer be viable? Or is Block’s announcement just a convenient and flashy new cover for typical corporate downsizing? The truth is, nobody knows the answer — not even Block itself. In a note to the staff, Jack, my old boss, acknowledged that some of the decisions about which roles were eliminated might turn out to be mistakes. That was not a small admission. One might think a company would want to move cautiously before laying off nearly half its work force. But that person doesn’t understand Silicon Valley generally, Jack specifically and the immense pressure on established tech companies to prove their A.I. credentials.

In other words, at this point in AI’s evolution, it is much harder than you might think to point to a layoff and say “Aha! AI just killed another job!” vs. “Aha, another employer is gambling that AI might be able to replace a worker!”

The latter is more speculative, less definitive, uncertain and therefore an angst multiplier. For the job loser, a layoff is a layoff, and especially in this very-low-hire job market, that’s a big problem.

But this difference I’m emphasizing is an important one. There are likely many cases that look like an AI layoff that are more Dorsey-type plays whose motivation also includes old-school corporate downsizing with vague hopes that maybe AI can make up the difference. Which may or may not be true, especially given AI’s current imperfections in the workplace—read Zamost on that.

Turning to the second question, while I’m not convinced that AI will generate massive unemployment, I’d be surprised if it doesn’t significantly boost productivity. My pal Mark Zandi and team just released a must-read report on the macroeconomics of AI, wherein they take the responsible approach of outlining multiple scenarios of its adoption and impact (because who knows??).

On productivity, they say:

Many technologists deeply involved in AI’s development believe it will massively increase productivity, resulting in significant net job loss and much higher unemployment. Conversely, most economists who look to the economic history of past general-purpose technologies tend to be more circumspect, expecting AI to lift productivity but also to diffuse slowly enough through the economy that the job market adjusts more gracefully.

Here’s their baseline scenario, wherein they appear to assume that not only will this time not be that different in terms of AI’s productivity impact, but that its lift to the level of productivity is short-lived and less than that of the internet boom.

I’m more bullish than that, as are many others (and as are other Zandi et al scenarios, to be clear). I admire the work of GS’s Joseph Biggs in this space, who predicts a 1.5 ppt/year addtion to productivity growth over the next decade, which is big, similar to the impacts of the electric motor and the IT revolution.

That’s great, in the sense of the the potential for higher living standards, but the key word here is “potential.” And this brings me to my biggest concern about AI, which weirdly seems to be the one getting the least attention, although given the powers that be, and what looks to me like the inherent political conservatism of many powerful players in tech, maybe not so weird.

It will increase productivity, but the gains from that increase, which I predict will be economically large, will be concentrated among the wealthiest few percent.

In other words, I worry less that AI will increase the unemployment rate—it may well do so, but we don’t know yet—and more that it will increase the Gini coefficient (a measure of inequality).

This strikes me as an important and urgent area of policy work. We need to think of policies that raise the likelihood that the forthcoming productivity gains from AI are broadly shared, that its growth effects are a lot more inclusive than they’ve been thusfar. I’ve yet to think much about this, focusing more on affordability policy, but I plan to turn to it sooner than later. As a teaser, I will say that I’m increasingly convinced that we need to figure out how to tax wealth (and don’t gimme that “but the Constitution says…” stuff!).

Finally, as readers know, I (and Ryan C) do think AI financing looks a lot like a bubble.

Okay, that’s it for now. Got to jump on the E-bike and ride the streets of the valley. If you see me, wave!