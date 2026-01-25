Yet again, I’m out of my lane.

Before going into last week’s wrap-up, I wrote a prologue questioning the utility of what followed—the usual political-economy analysis and commentary—given “the murder of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by a masked agent of the state.” Well, I’ve now watched the video of yesterday’s execution of Alex Pretti. I challenge anyone to do so and not come away profoundly shocked, angry, and questioning what can make this stop.

To say “this is not normal” is ridiculously understated. And yet, most scary of all, I still don’t have an answer to the question of what to do to stop this murderous madness. I appreciate Jen Rubin’s thoughts on that here:

The latest murder has seemed to rouse at least Democrats on the Hill — eliciting vows to cut off DHS funding from Sens. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) issued a statement yesterday, declaring that “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.” The actions also received a full-throated condemnation from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

That makes sense to me. The idea that my taxes are paying those agents to kill their victims—and that the Rs budget bill gave ICE a four-year, $75 billion supplement over its $10 billion base—is truly sickening. But I’d put high odds that Senate Rs would override the filibuster, should the Senate Ds go this route.

Still, surely politicians and courts must be part of the answer, though we cannot count on them, which is one reason why this question of what to do to stop them is so difficult.

We must think outside the box. The authorities are not just unresponsive to the media, local law enforcement, public opinion, and the rule-of-law. They’re unresponsive to reality. If you thought live video showing ICE agents committing abhorrent crimes would be a game-changer, you’ve been proved wrong, and not just once but many times over. I just watched them wrestle Alex Pretti to the ground (he legally carried a gun but the video shows they disarmed him before they killed him) and execute him as the cameras rolled.

If you think, as I do, that political resistance is not only not futile, but essential, you’re thinking long-game. Vote the monsters out. And, I should add, once they’re out, prosecute them with the zeal of the Nuremberg trials.

But that’s months (midterms) and years away (general).

I’ve heard calls for a general strike and a consumer strike. Regarding the latter, in my writings, I consistently stressed how strong consumer spending has long driven this expansion. It’s almost 70% of our GDP, much higher than that of other advanced economies.

At this point, ideas for such national actions deserve a place at the table. Cutting our aggregate spending in half would slam the brakes on the economy and thereby has a chance of getting the attention of the administration. But it’s also easy for me to say, and it would hit a lot of innocent bystanders whose jobs depend on consumer spending. If unspent funds could find their way to such persons, much like a strike fund, perhaps that would make the action more defensible.

I’m not sure this is the way to go, but I am sure that we, consumers, businesses, private investors, have the power to fight back in a way we rarely tap because we are a disparate group that generally prefers to keep our heads down and go about our business without getting into politics.

But that ship has sailed and we must unite to fight the murderous oppressors in whatever ways we can.