In numerous interviews over the past week, I’ve said “I’m no lawyer, but…” about 100 times, first in regard to Trump’s firing of Lisa Cook and now in regard to a federal appeals court rejection of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

In both cases, the legal issues are compelling, deeply consequential, and quite intelligible, not to mention interesting. The Cook case has yet to get a ruling, and the trade case will be appealed (the court allowed the implicated tariffs to remain in effect until mid-Oct, while Trump’s Justice Dept appeals the decision, surely all the way up to the SCOTUS). So, none of this is over, but it’s still worth checking in on.

In both cases, we have the president overstepping his authority to reshape two entrenched institutions: the Federal Reserve and the global trading system.

In the Cook case, he’s embraced a cause for her firing that strikes most observers I’ve talked to, including numerous lawyers, as inconsistent with the (too vague) statutory language. But again, in this case, we’ll have to wait and see what the judge thinks. I thought she asked tough questions of the gov’t:

[Judge] Cobb asked what courts were supposed to do when someone alleges they were fired over a policy disagreement and the president cited another reason. She told Justice Department lawyer Yaakov Roth that she also wanted to understand how the central bank’s independence factored into the president’s authority to remove its members. “What about the unique nature and the importance of this being an independent body that is not supposed to be responsive to any type of political pressure?” she asked.

But the key to Cook’s case is her lawyers’ claim that “Nothing in these vague, unsubstantiated allegations [alleged mortgage document irregularities before Cook joined the Fed board] has any relevance to Gov. Cook’s role at the Federal Reserve, and they in no way justify her removal from the Board.”

I’ll come back to this case—and this specific issue of “cause”—at the end; it’s a strong example of how authoritarians across history have hacked democracies. But as I’ve repeatedly said every time someone pins a mike to my lapel, this isn’t about mortgage documents. It’s about Trump taking over the independent central bank, a move that history unequivocally shows always ends very badly.

Trump’s loss in the trade case is, at least for now, our gain. And the decision is uncharacteristically readable. However, assuming you have other plans for your Saturday, I found this tightly annotated X thread by Phillip Wallach to provide an excellent summary.

The appeals court majority agreed with the lower court (the Court of International Trade) that Trump lacked the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose his sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs. It’s not just that the word “tariff” doesn’t appear in IEEPA. It’s that the remedies that do appear are not tariffs. As Wallach summarizes, “When Congress wants to delegate tariff powers to the executive, it is…clear about that. It has done it many times! It did not do it here.”

They then pound this theme page after page, essentially arguing, again quoting Wallach, “The fact that this use of IEEPA is so novel, after the statute has been around for many decades, is a strong indication that it isn't how the statute was meant to be used.”

The thing the majority appeared not to do, perhaps because they deemed it secondary to their main point about tariffs not constituting a remedy under IEEPA, was to push back on the very push-back-able Trumpian claim that the trade balance constituted an emergency, invoking an IEEPA response.

I’ve always thought this was a BS claim that was easily swatted down with a graphic familiar to every econ 101 student: the US trade balance as a share of GDP.

We’ve been running trade deficits since the mid-1970s, and they’ve been twice as large as a share of the economy as they are now. We can and should have deep discussions about why that’s the case and what are its implications. But it’s clearly the norm, it clearly hasn’t stopped growth or job creation, and is therefore not an emergency by any reasonable interpretation of that word.

Bottom line, this is a great, sensible legal decision, one that’s coming at a time when we desperately need to see some adherence to the rule-of-law.

One unfortunate outcome here is that it prolongs the uncertainty engendered by the trade war. If you’re one of the countries that made a deal with the administration, e.g., to invest more in the U.S., you’re smart play at this point is to wait and see what happens before committing or following through (of course, those deals were all as flimsy as the paper they apparently weren’t written down on, so this isn’t a big deal).

The admin’s claims as to why it would be a crisis if the tariffs were disallowed strain credulity. First, since when do Republicans argue that cutting a tax would devastate the economy? Second, they argue that revenues from this import tax are already in use and therefore can’t be reclaimed and (presumably) returned. You don’t have to be a lawyer to know that bank robbers don’t get off by claiming, “sorry, but I’ve already spent the money.”

Two more points.

First, because IEEPA appears, at least to my untrained eye, to be quite clearly written in terms of what’s allowed under its statutes and what isn’t, the administration’s overstepping seems obvious. But in writing the Federal Reserve Act, the drafters said the president could fire Fed governors for “cause” without defining “cause.” Of course, Trump’s team will argue “‘cause’ is anything the POTUS claims it is.”

This is a microcosm of how authoritarians and fascists break democracies. There are countless such ambiguities and assumptions in the case law that underpins our system. In this case, the drafters didn’t think to write, e.g., “cause in this case means malfeasance or dereliction related to the duties of the board member in carrying out monetary policy,” thereby providing an opening that Trump is trying to exploit.

The drafters never thought to write down that you can’t fire a statistical commissioner because the data she reports shows the economy worsening on your watch. They didn’t think they needed to explicitly make rules that prevented the leader of the health agency from making people sicker.

And, of course, the rules of the game allow you to pack the highest court in the land (and the central bank) with appointees who ignore precedent and even the written rule-of-law to serve their leader.

We don’t know where SCOTUS will land on these two decisions. I’m surely being naive and optimistic in thinking that the IEEPA case is so crystal clear that I’m holding out hope that they back the appeals court’s decision (I should note here that there were 4 dissents out of the 11 judge panel). But I’m more worried about the Cook case, wherein there’s a good chance that the conservative majority, as they have before, let’s the president decide “cause” in whatever way he wants.

But at least for now, the rule-of-law is still in play and one good, clear, logical decision was made against a vastly overreaching president. That’s the best political news we’ve gotten in weeks, and I’ll happily take it. For now…