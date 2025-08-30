Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max B. Sawicky's avatar
Max B. Sawicky
2h

Clearly, under political control of the Fed, a deranged president can be dangerous.

You might be interested to know that when James Tobin visited EPI, he told us he thought presidents should control the Fed and take responsibility for the results. Of course, there was no way he could have anticipated somebody like Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
1h

Seems to me R are always in favor of

progressive tax cuts ( on income )

but not so much on cutting regressive taxes like tariffs . Clearly a double standard- but what else is new ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture