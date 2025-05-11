Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Jennings's avatar
Julie Jennings
1d

I don’t have anything funny, however, I do want you to know that your posts have been extremely enlightening and a go to for me in these turbulent times. You have made a difference and I totally appreciate it. I hope you get better. You have so much to add to the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Franco's avatar
John Franco
1d

I happened to read Daniel Dennett's memoir, I've Been Thinking, recently, and it reprints an essay, titled "Thank Goodness," that he wrote while hospitalized for a dissection of the aorta in 2006. He's writing from an atheist perspective, but I think what he writes about gratitude is inspirational, regardless of one's religion. Here is an excerpt, one that incidentally includes the immigrants working in healthcare among the recipients of his gratitude:

To whom, then, do I owe a debt of gratitude? To the cardiologist who has kept me alive and ticking for years, and who swiftly and confidently rejected the original diagnosis of nothing worse than pneumonia. To the surgeons, neurologists, anesthesiologists, and the perfusionist, who kept my systems going for many hours under daunting circumstances. To the dozen or so physician assistants, and to nurses and physical therapists and x-ray technicians and a small army of phlebotomists so deft that you hardly know they are drawing your blood, and the people who brought the meals, kept my room clean, did the mountains of laundry generated by such a messy case, wheel-chaired me to x-ray, and so forth. These people came from Uganda, Kenya, Liberia, Haiti, the Philippines, Croatia, Russia, China, Korea, India—and the United States, of course—and I have never seen more impressive mutual respect, as they helped each other out and checked each other's work.

I'm not sure whether these comments allow links, but the full essay is available on edge (dot) org. Search for 'daniel dennett "thank goodness"' and you'll find it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture