Sorry, readers, as I’ve been out of commission for a bit due to an unexpected interaction with the US health care system. Should be back to previous programming before too long.

Immigrants, services, factories

Given the strong connection between mental and physical health, I’ve been avoiding the news, though I clicked through long enough to see—quelle surprise—Stephan Miller going jihadi against immigrants, arguing for suspending foundational legal rights due to an “invasion.” All’s I can say, after some time in a big hospital system in a major metro area, is thank [your deity] for the immigrants who take care of us in the health care system, 24/7, mostly with great skill and, at least in my experience, always with a positive, supportive attitude.

Especially having been in the Biden administration, I of course know that a big part of this debate is legitimately about undocumented immigration and the lack of a secure border, though as the figure shows, we had those numbers back down by the end of our tenure. But the elevated flows ‘21-’23 were clearly highly problematic, showing an urgent need for policy reforms, which we will never get from this admin.

But it seems to me that we always talk about this part of the problem without spending nearly enough time recognizing the contribution of immigrants to our lives. Most come here for a better life, and trust me when I tell you that the ones who’ve been helping are a tremendous asset to our workforce and nation. (I think the new Pope gets this right.)

Maybe they should all stop working for a day and we should watch what happens. Post-discharge, of course.

Another, broader point on this (with data highly insufficient to the task, but the points are obvious). The plot is just healthcare and factory jobs as a share of total employment. Despite Trumpian fantasies, even advanced economies with persistent trade surpluses show the same pattern below in these two sectors. As readers know, and as I discuss below re dollar exchange rates, I don’t hold policy harmless in the loss of US factory jobs. But this pattern is pretty organic and there’s nothing wrong with it.

Source: BLS

At least, not if we implement the relevant work supports (minimum wages, refundable earnings credits), training and collective bargaining opportunities to improve the quality of service jobs. In other words, a workforce agenda that’s all in on manufacturing while ignoring the services side is beyond incomplete.

There’s nothing wrong and a lot right with wanting to make things here that are necessary and strategic for national and economic security (to state the obvious, that’s not cheap toys). But the fact is we’re also going to be doing a lot here, including taking care of older people in health care. My personal experience is that the latter should never be undervalued and the workforce who performs such work should be a lot more highly valued.

Dollar exchange rates have nothing to do with manufacturing job loss?

A friend sends me this clip of Ezra Klein interviewing Ken Rogoff on whether dollar exchange rate movement have played any role in U.S. deindustrialization. Ken, of course, has had deep experience in this area but I think he gets over his skis a bit, claiming the answer is a hard no and it’s silly to think otherwise.

I don’t think the data or much of the literature support that conclusion. It’s tricky, because the dollar exchange rate is both an outcome (endogenous) and input (exogenous) variable, but if you believe relative prices matter, if you consider the China peg (figure) over the period of the China shock, and if you dig into the lit (I’ve always found this work by Susan Houseman to be fascinating and under-appreciated in this space), zero does not seem to be the right answer. Neither do I think the exchange rate is an obvious big part of the story.

A typical Trumpian play is to take an issue that has a germ of truth and blow it up completely out of proportion. This can lead reasonable, knowledgeable people to deny the germ of truth. While I get that this isn’t exactly the moment for nuance, that’s probably a mistake.

Okay, I’m out for now and posting will be intermittent until I resolve my sitch. If you have anything funny to watch or read, please add to comments. Looking for cheering up!