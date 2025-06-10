Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Meaney's avatar
Kevin Meaney
3h

I can see the blame game already. We would have got growth if Powell had just lowered interest rates sooner. Feels like Trump is prepping that already.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
2h

Trump has come up with his best distraction yet. Fighting with car burning young Hispanics in the streets of LA. Who's gonna pay attention to the Big Ugly Bill while this is going on?

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/trumps-strategy-flood-the-zone-with

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture