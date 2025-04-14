One thing the Trump tariff mongers like to stress is that if we buy a lot more from you than you buy from us, we can hurt you more than you can hurt us. The question of why it’s in our interest to hurt you doesn’t come up, because if you trade with us, you’re by definition “ripping us off.”

There’s logic to relative trade flow point. The fact that we bought $440 billion worth of goods from China last year while they bought $140 billion from us means that we’ve got a lot more stuff to tariff than they do, and that they’re a lot more dependent on us for their export-driven growth than us on them. Trump has applied the same logic to Canada and Mexico.

But there’s a problem with this thinking that’s the subject of a new analysis from Goldman Sachs researchers (paywall). Here’s the key slide, but it needs some unpacking. I’ll explain why the fact that the graph on the left skews right and the graph on the right skews left constitutes a big problem for American businesses and consumers.

The figures plot a measure of the degree to which each country relies on the other for certain products. Forget the bar charts for a sec and consider the following. Suppose that of all the communications equipment (or tomatoes, or whatever) we import, just 5% comes from Jaredistan. Given that small share, a confiscatory tariff of…oh, I dunno…145% wouldn’t necessarily cause huge headaches for American businesses. After all, 95% of their comms equipment imports come from other countries facing much lower tariffs.

Now, consider the tallest bar in the left figure. It’s saying that about 17% of our Chinese imports in certain product categories comprise 81-90% of our imports of those products. That’s the opposite of the above example. It means “import substitution”—shopping elsewhere for what I now can’t afford to buy from China—is going to be a bear.

GS notes that:

Notably, 36% of US imports from China (around $158 billion) fall into categories where the US depends on China for over 70% of its supply - suggesting limited ability for American importers to find alternative suppliers even when facing substantial tariff increases.

The situation is reversed for China, meaning they face less concentrated reliance on us in most product categories.

[In contrast to the US case,] China’s reliance on US imports above the 70% threshold totals just $14 billion, with over half of Chinese imports from the US fall into categories where the US supplies less than 30% of China’s total demand (right chart, Exhibit 3), suggesting greater flexibility to adjust amid tariff pressures.

A simple way to understand this is that having tall bars on the right side of the figures above makes it harder to adjust to large tariffs while having tall bars on the left side makes adjustment easier.

I actually think it’s a bit worse than this because Trump has imposed tariffs on almost all of our trading partners. True, those tariffs are well below China levels, at least for 90 days (though really, who knows what’s coming next or when it’s coming), so even if you can find different suppliers, business just got more expensive.

The broader point is that team Trump’s assumption of seamless supply chain shifts and instantaneous appearance of domestic manufacturing replacements is a ridiculous fantasy that’s already meting out real pain and sky-high uncertainty for many American producers.