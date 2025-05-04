In the cage match between Donald Trump and the U.S. economy, the economy, though dented, is holding up. In fact, it’s doing a lot better than its opponent.

Last Friday, we learned that in April, the very month Trump launched his disastrous trade war, the U.S. labor market looked fine. There were a few weak spots, including federal job losses at the hands of DOGE, but even these were less than you might expect given the literally chain-saw wielding maniac in charge of the effort. But the underlying pace of job gains—the 3-month average is 155,000—is enough to keep the unemployment rate low and real wages growing. And in a 68% consumer-spending economy, that’s a big part of the ballgame.

It's true that GDP growth started out the year in negative territory, down 0.3%. There’s been a debate about how bad the report really is; as the figure below shows, a huge, negative spike in imports led the trade balance to subtract almost 5 percentage points from Q1 GDP. On the other hand, domestic consumer spending and investment posted sturdy growth rates, though here too, I suspect some of that was growth pulled forward from later in the year.

Source: Goldman Sachs Researchers

Bottom line, I agree with this recent assessment in the Wall St. Journal:

The U.S. economy is showing significant resilience in the face of enormous pressure…Trump’s policies have created headwinds, but the U.S. economy is pushing through them.

I would have added “so far” at the end of that last sentence, but otherwise, they’re right.

The President’s numbers, on the other hand, and terrible. His 100-day approval rating of 39% is lower than that of any president’s since such polls began. The next lowest, btw, is the first 100 days of Trump 1.

Here’s what I think is happening, and what I think is going to happen.

For as long as he’s been in the public light, Trump has misunderstood trade, considering every foreign purchase to be evidence of someone ripping us off. To be clear, he’s right that there are American workers and communities hurt by U.S-style globalization, but it’s not because every import is a ripoff any more than every purchase from your grocer is a ripoff.

In his first term, there were people around him who prevented him from fully acting on this and other misguided economic ideas (bending the Federal Reserve to his will). This time around, they’ve mostly been banished and he’s surrounded largely by sycophantic yes-men and women. Congressional Republicans, in a full-out and deeply unpatriotic abrogation of their pledges to protect and defend the Constitution, are also no check on Trump’s actions, whether its sweeping tariffs, deporting citizens, or illegally firing federal workers and cutting appropriated spending.

With that backdrop, you’d expect Trump to ramp up the trade war or attack the Fed until the economy breaks. And of course that’s still a risk.

But I don’t think he’ll do that. I think he’s starting to see that he’s gone too far and he’s looking for offramps. Remember, this is guy with a remarkably acute sense of self-preservation. His recklessness and disregard for facts gets him into one pickle after another, but he invariably backs out before it’s too late, an exit that’s typically leavened with false claims of victory.

He went a lot farther this time because no one was babysitting, but eventually he himself got spooked by market reactions (and was, in fact, honest about it while those around him wove ridiculous stories about “strategic uncertainty”) and started blinking.

The economic data suggest it’s not too late to pull back enough to avoid recession. But it probably is too late to avoid a significant downshift in growth. Diminished sea-born traffic from China is widely expected to yield empty shelves in a couple of months. The Journal reports that:

That’s all going to show up as slower growth. Even if Trump dials back the trade war, Fed attacks, and other self-inflicted wounds—and there’s absolutely a nontrivial probability that I’m being too optimistic about that—my best guess is that we’re looking at a major downshift in growth, as shown the figure below.

It shows GS’s estimate of the parts of GDP that omit the trade balance and inventories, the components most distorted by the dynamics that made the Q1 data so hard to read. This measure—domestic final sales—is, as they say, “a better gauge of underlying growth.”

Source: Goldman Sachs Research

By my estimation, those potentially forthcoming 3 quarters with close to zero growth in this underlying growth measure will add a good, I mean bad, half-point to the unemployment rate, taking it from closer to 4%, where it is now, to closer to 5%. That’s a lot more joblessness and a lot of completely unnecessary pain for a lot of people.

It’s also an important reminder of an increasingly peevish pet peeve of mine: It doesn’t take an out-and-out recession to mete out economic pain to American families. It just takes an impulsive, vindicative, fully unchecked president who is impervious to facts and data, at least until it’s too late.