Marco Buti
May 4

I’m astonished by the fact that many seasoned commentators ignore a basic rule of national accounting: the surge in inventories (booked as a rise in investment, so with a positive impact on GDP) is the counterpart of the spike in imports (negative impact on GDP). So, the contraction of 0.3% in Q1 is real, not dragged down artificially by the direct impact of the expected tariffs. Navarro praise of the positive effect is a sign of ignorance. Ma also the statement that the state of the economy is better than it looks, implying that taking out the direct impact of the tariffs the reading would be better, is technically not correct.

The economy may still be in a better shape than the President, but they’re both in negative territory.

David E Lewis
May 4

I hope your view of Trump looking for an off ramp proves true for everyone's sake, but I've taken the other side of that trade in the markets.

How many times did people think Trump was looking for an off ramp as he escalated his comments about the 2020 election being rigged?

And then he launched his coup on Jan 6, 2021.

But even if he might be looking for an off ramp will he be given one?

Both China and just today Japan seem quite set in the view that Trump must unwind all unilateral tariffs before serious negotiations begin.

I just can't quite see Trump saying, "my bad, tariffs off" and unless he does that, having insulted both nations, I don't see our 2 largest creditors giving him anything.

We're selling $125B of 3s, 10s and 30s this week. hmmmm

