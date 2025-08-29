Overall PCE inflation—the gauge most closely tracked by the Federal Reserve—rose 0.2% last month and core inflation, which omits volatile food and energy prices to get a clearer signal of the underlying trend, rose 0.3% over the month. On a yearly basis, overall rose 2.6% and core was up 2.9%.

As the table shows, those rates are right at expectations, which is always good to see, but man, that core rate is really sticky at a rate that’s well above the Fed’s 2% target (see figure). Pre-pandemic, the Fed was having trouble hitting the target from below; now, we’re stuck about a point above.

This missing-from-above is an important problem—the central bank is not kidding when they say they’re committed to a 2% target, which means that rate cuts, like the one now teed up for their mid-Sept meeting, are not slam dunks. However, to the extent that the sticky core is tariff-induced, the Fed can “look through” the stickiness, as tariffs—a sales tax on imports—should not be a persistent source of inflationary pressure (i.e., they raise the level of affected prices, but not the longer-term inflationary growth rate).

And, of course, if the job market stays as soft as it appeared to be in the July report, that will get a heavy weight in their rate-cut deliberations.

But there’s another price problem on the scene. While goods prices, which had been trending up in reaction to tariffs, ticked down a tenth in July, core service prices (ex-housing, another category the Fed watches closely), popped up bigly, from 0.2% in June to 0.4% in July. On a yearly basis, this measure was running at around 2% pre-pandemic. It surpassed 3% in early ‘21 and has remained above 3% ever since:

I’ll need to dig into the guts to better understand the price pressures in play here, but it’s not housing by definition and while tariffs could be in play (e.g., if imported food prices go up, restaurant services could be affected), they’re not the obvious factor. Deportations could be pressuring wages, e.g., in the health sector, a large services component.

I’ve been closely focused on real consumer spending, as this has been the most important source of real growth over this expansion. It was up 0.3% in July, its best month since March, but it’s still up just 0.5% annualized for the year. Compensation remains solid, as does real after-tax income (at least on average; these data don’t break down by income class), so my sense is that consumers are very price sensitive right now and are spooked by the tariffs and probably by service-price pressures as well.

Bottom line, PCE inflation is largely tracking as expected, but there are more inflationary pressures in this economy than either the Fed or the public wants to see. Though goods inflation ticked down in this report (which was not the case in the CPI, btw), services inflation ticked up (and that’s not obviously the tariffs) and the PCE core is stuck almost a point above target.

GDP Revised Up

In other notable data news, we learned yesterday that real Q2 GDP was significantly revised up yesterday, from 3% to 3.3% (also notable: nobody got fired for that revision; quelle surprise…). Upwardly revised components included real consumer spending, now at 1.6% and business investment (large upward revision to 5.7% from equipment, R&D, and software).

Much like core inflation, economists like to track core GDP growth through private domestic spending, sans the volatile trade balance and inventories. That was revised up by a buff 70 basis points, to 1.9%, which was also its Q1 growth rate. This suggests that the economy slowed in the first half of the year, but less so than we originally thought.