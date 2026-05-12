I’ll get under-the-hood in a moment, and you know my methods—never over-torque on one-month’s data. But this is a concerning inflation report. It’s not just that inflation is up at a blistering 3.8%, which is even slightly above what was expected (3.7%) and the highest such rate in almost 3 years. It’s that it is up there because of a series of inflationary policy interventions by the Trump administration, including the war (pushing up energy/gas and grocery prices), tariffs (goods, food), and even the gov’t shutdown, which led to a negative bias that is corrected in today’s release.

The question is not whether these pressures are hurting families’ living standards and further dampening their economic moods. That’s a given, clearly revealed in the sentiment data. It’s whether these consequential policy mistakes can be unwound in a way that gets inflation back down to the Fed’s 2% target. More technically, that’s a question of whether these recent hot prints will lift inflationary expectations. If so, the Fed will have no choice but to raise rates. And that will raise yet another cost for consumers and businesses: the cost of borrowing.

Perhaps these last few reports will pressure the admin to get serious about trying to end this misbegotten war-of-choice. Republicans may look at these numbers and their implications for the electorate, and decide that even their redistricting war won’t save them.

But I wouldn’t count on it. Trump, and only Trump, calls the shots, and in his alt reality, everything is fine, affordability is a hoax, and prices are falling.

Okay—onto the numbers.

Here’s the actual/expectations table:

The monthly headline CPI was up 0.6%, below March’s monthly 0.9% pop, as gas prices were “only” up 5.4% in April vs. 21.2% in March. On a yearly basis, both headline and core were above both the expected and March’s rates.

Turning to yr/yr growth rates, let’s unpack the above chart. First, you see the clear war-impacts in the headline, up sharply from 2.4% in Feb to 3.8% last month. Core inflation, which leaves out energy (and food), is up a more mild 2.8%, which is slightly up from recent yearly rates and persistently elevated re the Fed’s target. And if you look at the bar chart below, you see annualized core inflation accelerating relative to a year ago at quarterly (3 month) and 1-month periods.

This suggests that some of the war inflation in bleeding into the core, as in airfares which are up 21% over the year, due to the war’s impact on jet-fuel prices.

Shelter inflation is also in the core and housing (owned home and rental costs) costs were up more this month than in pervious months due in part to an unusual quirk in the data. Given the way the shelter index is constructed, the BLS decision to pencil in zero for most prices, including housing costs, in the missing October ‘25 data due to the gov’t shutdown gets unwound this month as the index catches up to actual prices. Think of this as correcting a negative bias, but instead of gradually entering the index, it happens in one month, leading to an upward spike in the shelter index. This creates an upward bias for the month (remember, housing gets a heavy weight in the index), but it’s just taking the level of housing prices back to where they should be. (Note that the PCE index doesn’t have this problem as the BEA statisticians did not pencil in zero for the shutdown month.)

But fear not. That monthly quirk is a good reason to look at the core services line two charts up, which takes out housing costs, and arguably shouldn’t reflect tariffs impacts on goods prices (core goods prices were flat last month, and up 1.1% yr/yr). It too is accelerating, and while, at 3.3%, it’s back to where it was last summer, at an annualized quarterly rate, it’s up 4%, a concerning pattern, both for consumers and for the Fed, which should have a hard time “looking through” this trend.

Groceries are up a sharp 2.9% (0.7% for the month), juiced by all the pressures I discussed in yesterday’s post. The recent acceleration in this sensitive price for consumers is clear in the figure; this is the highest yearly rate since Aug ‘23 and the highest monthly rate since Aug ‘22.

There’s a lot more in here but I need to get going, so let me leave you with one more concerning figure: real wage gains, or lack thereof.

One look at that and you understand my opening, angst-ridden assessment of this report. And this is with a job market that’s been holding up pretty well. Technically, that means the sharp deceleration you see at the end of the figure is driven only slightly by slower nominal wage growth. The culprit is, of course, higher consumer inflation. That’s a problem for working people, already anxious about how far their paychecks are going, as well as for aggregate spending, though, as I’ve argued elsewhere, the high-end folks can offset some of this.

I’ve been tracking these reports since before some of you were born (and get off my lawn!), and while I again underscore my non-over-torque warning, I don’t like what I’m seeing here. I don’t like it one bit.