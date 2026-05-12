Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Javaman's avatar
Javaman
6h

While this is not good news for Trump and his party, it is as you state just one point in the economic journey.

But let’s exercise a thought experiment. If we make the safe assumption that Trump will continue to mismanage the economy, we can look forward to thumping Democratic wins in 26 and 28. When looking at presidential transitions going back to 1900, the incumbent usually loses when economic factors are inflicting pain. When the incumbents are GOP, the Democrats almost always win.

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
6h

The three inflation drivers compounding simultaneously is the structural feature of this print that makes it different from the transitory spikes of 2021-2022. Back then the inflation had one dominant cause (demand overshoot from stimulus) which meant one policy tool (rate hikes) could address it. This print has three independant drivers running concurrently and the policy toolkit is different for each one.

Energy is Hormuz. Gas up 5.4% monthly, jet fuel pushing airfares up 21% annually. The Fed cant fix this with rates because the supply disruption originates outside the US economy. Raising rates doesnt reopen the Strait and cutting rates doesnt lower oil prices. The energy component of this CPI is policy-immune from the Feds perspective.

Tariffs are driving goods inflation that core CPI is starting to absorb. The bleed-through you identify from headline into core is the mechanism that turns a temporary tariff shock into persistent inflation because once tariff costs enter supply chain contracts they dont reverse when the tariff is removed. The contracts have already been signed at the higher price. The tariff creates a price floor that remains even if the tariff itself is eventually withdrawn.

The shelter correction from the shutdown data gap is technically a catch-up rather than new inflation but the market wont read it that way. A 0.6% monthly headline is a 0.6% monthly headline regardless of the composition, and the algorithms that trade CPI releases respond to the number not the footnote.

Core services ex-shelter at 3.3% annual and 4% quarterly annualised is the number that should keep the Fed up tonight. Thats the metric most insulated from energy and shelter distortions and its accelerating. If that number is moving upward the broadening from energy into services is already underway, which means the inflationary impulse is no longer confined to the sectors that the Fed can dismiss as volatile. Its in the sticky components now and sticky components dont reverse on thier own.

The question this print forces is wether the Feds next move is a hold or a hike. At 3.8% headline with core accelerating and inflationary expectations at risk of lifting, the case for "higher for longer" just became the optimistic scenario. The pessimistic scenario is that the Fed has to raise rates into a Hormuz-driven energy shock, which is the stagflationary policy error that Blanchard warned about last week when he said mistakes will be made.

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