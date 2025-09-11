Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, accelerated last month, up 0.4% in August and 2.9% over the past year, up from 0.2% and 2.7% in July (see table). Core inflation, which omits the volatile food and energy categories to get a better bead on inflation’s underlying trend, rose 0.3% over the month and 3.1%, year/year. All rates came in at expectations (though the 0.3% for core was 0.346%, so just missed rounding up to 0.4%).

This figure shows a concerning acceleration. Each bar represents an annualized growth rate for August at 1, 3, 6, and 12 month horizons, comparing today’s release with that of a year ago. It shows that more recent horizons are coming in hotter, a sign of acceleration.

Getting under the hood, grocery inflation—a firm source of bad econo-vibes—was up a sharp 0.6% last month and has trended up in recent months. Goods inflation has been a closely watched category, given its exposure to tariff-induced price pressures. Core goods rose 0.3% last month and the figure shows the uptrend in both categories. Airfares, housing, and used cars all contributed to August price pressures.

More broadly, the CPI stickiness/acceleration problem comes down to the facts that (going from bottom up in the figure below):

—goods prices are accelerating, a tariff effect;

—core service inflation has ticked up, possibly a tariffs or deportation effect (through wage channel);

—housing inflation has been on a long slide, but is still not back to pre-pandemic inflation rates.

Higher inflation is taking a toll on real wage gains. A year ago, the yearly growth rate of real wages for private-sector workers was 1.3%; today’s data takes that down to 0.7%.

I don’t think this inflation report, warm as it is, will throw the Fed off of at 25bps cut later this month, especially with the softening labor market (this AM’s UI claims also spiked a bit, but it was mostly one state—TX—and not much signal in one week of claims), to which they’re now giving more weight. But inflation is way too sticky, and bad policy, especially tariffs, is to blame.