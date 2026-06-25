Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
5hEdited

The OMB published a report on May, 29th that seeks to give the Trump Administration the power to deny funding to any and all federal grants, including the ROAD to Housing Act grants. So Jared is correct, the benefits of the ROAD to Housing Act will be way down the road.

https://www.aaas.org/news/aaas-statement-omb-rule-politicizing-federal-grantmaking

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Bob Adolph's avatar
Bob Adolph
5h

Regarding Strait of Hormuz shipments, perhaps this is only a brief pulse of oil and other shipments?

On other substack threads it has been noted that for SoH, what matters are ships entering the Gulf. Most of the present ship traffic appears to be ships evacuating the Gulf. Once the evacuation is completed, if there are no new ships in the Gulf, then it won't be possible to ship more oil and cargo out.

What is needed to move ships into the Gulf? For the shipping business to believe it is safe and secure to enter via SoH and "know" an exit will be "risk free". The shipping business stake holders include the ship owners, shipping companies, insurance companies, crews, ship investors, and cargo owners. How hard will it be to convince them that the SoH is safe again?

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