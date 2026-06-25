The PCE price index rose 0.4% in May and 4.1% over the past year, an acceleration from April’s 3.8% rate and the fastest yearly PCE inflation since April ‘23. Rates for the core index were 0.3% and 3.4%, respectively. That 3.4% is the highest core reading since Oct ‘23.

The pace was largely consistent with expectations, though the monthly headline came in a tick down, just missing the expected value of 0.5%. As the table below shows, monthly inflation accelerated slightly for the headline and core, though more so for core services ex housing, a gauge of price pressures in the broad service sector that has been singled out by inflation watchers, myself included, as indicative of potentially embedded/stickier price pressures.

That’s already a lot of numbers, so let’s cut through the noise and get to the basic trends for headline, core, and core services, which, as shown below, are pretty straightforward.

Point 1: All three remain above pre-pandemic levels, and thus above the Fed’s inflation target.

Point 2: They were trending down from ‘22 to early ‘25 (less so core, which flattened in mid-’24) and have been lately trending up due to inflationary Trumpian policies and AI-induced price pressures.

Point 3: However, that recent wrong-way trend isn’t just those point-2 factors, as it can be seen in all three measures, two of which (core and core services) exclude energy.

It is point 3 that has the Fed moving from cutting bias to a neutral or raising bias. One can fairly cite explanations, including tariffs, war, and AI-boom pressures (computer software and equipment was flat in May but up 10%, yr/yr), and perhaps make a case for these as policy blunders or supply shortages that are not well-addressed by rate hikes. But at this point, that’s an incautious argument. The central bank has to worry about that figure above and its implications for de-anchoring the inflationary expectations of price setters.

Consumer spending was up 0.3% in real terms in May after being flat in April. Yr/yr, real spending is up 2.1%, a good clip, but in a separate report out today, real spending in Q1 was marked down to 0.5% annualized, the lowest such rate in 4 years. The takeaway is that with higher, stickier inflation and recently war-induced wage losses, real spending looks okay but shaky, and thus bears watching. It’s surely getting juiced by high-end wealth effects, but it takes more than that for reliable spending growth.

Looking forward, energy prices have come down pretty sharply in June as negotiations to end the war grind on while more ships are transiting the Strait (see figure).

That’s helping to push down the June gas price, as shown below (note rockets & feathers dynamics: oil falling faster than retail gas), which will show up as lower headline inflation and better real wage growth, though we’re still well above pre-war levels.

Putting it all together, I see a story here that’s much like what I’ve been writing about in recent overview pieces focusing on pretty-good macro and pretty-bad micro. The overall economy is growing at a good clip—Q1 real GDP growth was marked up to 2.1% this AM and Q2 is also tracking north of 2%. But people are still pinched by high and rising prices in various sectors including core services (which leaves out energy and housing and thus doesn’t directly reflect tariffs, war, AI goods), as well as goods that do reflect tariffs, not to mention groceries.

IOW, families face an affordability challenge amidst good growth. A responsible gov’t would thus find this to be a good time to move policies that address that challenge. In that regard, I’ll close with this:

[Comment on Trump’s refusal thus far to sign the ROAD to Housing Act, which I wrote about yesterday.

I suspect you’ve seen that Trump is refusing to sign the ROAD Act until Congress passes his SAVE Act, which requires mandatory proof of citizenship and other tactics that make it harder to vote (of course, the evidence for anything approaching decisive levels, or practically any levels, of voter fraud is non-existent). If Congress sends the housing bill up to the president and he ignores it for 10 days before they adjourn (so, I guess after July 4th recess), it becomes law. Also, this bill doesn’t have anything like checks or rent relief going out right away such that a delay makes a big difference. And, as I argued yesterday, it’s going to take a lot of administrative repair to key agencies for the bill to work, none of which will happen under Trump. In other words, this delay is dumb, but it doesn’t make much difference in the larger context, as it will eventually become law. And it gives Ds a very accurate talking point that Trump would rather work on rigging elections than address the affordability crisis.]